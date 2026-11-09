Packers Make Trade Inquiry on Colts Starter: Report

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly checked on an offensive lineman who has started at guard and both tackle spots.

Packers reporter Easton Butler noted on Nov. 9 that Green Bay contacted the Indianapolis Colts about Matt Goncalves. He also reported that a deal was unlikely.

“The Packers have called the Colts OL Matt Goncalves, per a source,” Butler wrote. “Goncalves is unlikely to be moved.”

The inquiry comes before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET November 10.

The appeal for Green Bay starts with Goncalves’ experience across the offensive front.

Packers Target Matt Goncalves Has Experience at Guard and Tackle

The Colts selected the 25-year-old Goncalves with the No. 79 pick in the 2024 draft. The team lists him at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds.

He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, making seven starts between left and right tackle. Before that, he made 24 starts at Pittsburgh, with 13 on the right side and 11 on the left.

Indianapolis then moved him inside. Goncalves started all 17 games at right guard in 2025, playing 1,008 snaps at the position.

He utilized part of his offseason training with former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz. The work focused on adding strength and refining his technique for interior blocking.

Goncalves said he sometimes overset and played too fast during his first season at guard. Those habits carried over from tackle. The offseason work gave him time to address those adjustments before his second year inside.

That background could give Green Bay pieces at several spots. It also helps explain why Indianapolis would want to keep him.

The Colts listed Goncalves as their starting right guard on their Week 9 depth chart. Trading him would create a vacancy in their starting lineup with roughly half the season remaining.

Packers Continue to Sort Through Offensive Line Options

Green Bay has spent time adjusting its guard combination.

On November 2, head coach Matt LaFleur said the staff was still evaluating Laken Tomlinson, Aaron Banks and Kevin Zeitler, via Packers.com’s Mike Spofford.

Tomlinson had moved from left guard to right guard against Carolina. Banks returned to left guard following a five-game absence, while Zeitler continued working toward his first appearance with the team.

LaFleur said Green Bay’s pass protection had improved, but the run blocking still needed work.

“There were some looks, especially in the run game, where we’ve got to be better on our details,” LaFleur said.

A player with Goncalves’ background could add depth inside and provide cover at tackle. Whether Green Bay views him as a starter or a reserve remains unclear.

The reported call shows the Packers have explored that prospect. But Butler’s viewpoint of his availability gives them slim reason to count on a deal.