Packers’ Matchup vs. Rams Just Got Easier After Latest NFL News

The Green Bay Packers are heading into a crucial stretch of their 2026 schedule.

Three of their next four games are against teams with winning records, with a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints being the exception. However, New Orleans is good enough to not be pushovers at home. The other three matchups are with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay Packers Won’t Face WR Puka Nacua During Matchup vs. Rams in Week 12

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are placing star wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve due to MCL and PCL strains in his right knee. He will be required to miss the next four games at minimum, meaning he will not play against the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.

That is a huge break for Green Bay’s secondary. The Rams are already down their other top receiver in Davante Adams, who ruptured his hamstring in Week 6. Adams is not expected to return in time to face the Packers. Los Angeles has not quite been the powerhouse it was expected to be this season, and is now facing even more uncertainty with the injuries to Nacua and Adams.

Packers Are Hitting Their Stride at the Perfect Time

Green Bay may have some tough upcoming matchups, but is currently playing as well as any other team in the league. Before they get to their matchup against Los Angeles, the Packers have a crucial game against the NFC North rival Vikings — who are sitting atop the division.

Minnesota defeated Green Bay 39-22 to kick off the season in Week 1. The Packers blew a 22-10 lead in that game. Fortunately, they get the Vikings at Lambeau this time around. If Green Bay wants a shot at winning the division, this could be a must-win matchup.

After games against the Vikings, Rams, and Saints (with the bye week also mixed in), the Packers will host the Bills on “Sunday Night Football.” That will be another tough one, as Buffalo is one of the powerhouse teams in the AFC. This upcoming four-game stretch could define Green Bay’s season.