Matt LaFleur Opens Door For Josh Jacobs to Miss Key Season Stretch

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffered a finger injury early on in the team’s dominating 45-27 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

After the game, it was revealed that Jacobs had broken his finger, and earlier reports on Monday suggested that the was set to have surgery and would be out for around three weeks.

Speaking to the media today, Matt LaFleur confirmed that Jacobs would indeed have surgery on his finger.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Josh Jacobs will need surgery on his broken right ring finger. There was no option for him to play through it.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported, before quoting LaFleur. “He tried last night, he just had no grip strength.”

Josh Jacobs Could be Headed to Injured Reserve?

Amid not having any true grip strength, LaFleur also opened the door for Jacobs to land on IR.

“Matt LaFleur asked if IR is a possibility for Josh Jacobs: ‘I think everything is a possibility.'” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported on Nov. 9.

A stint on IR would cause Jacobs to miss the ensuing four games, which would be against the Vikings, Rams, Saints and Bills in Weeks 10 – 14.

Do the Packers Need Reinforcements at Running Back?

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Jordan Love #10 hands off to Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

It would also open the door for the Packers to make a possible move at the position, despite Kaleb Johnson having the best day for any Green Bay rusher this season in managing 68 yards off of 14 rushes and a touchdown.

For Jacobs, this takes what was already a tough season from bad to worse; having spent the first six games of the year on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested for two misdemeanors following a domestic incident back in May.

Even when he’s been on the field, the former All-Pro RB has not been playing at the level Packers fans are accustomed to, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry and 1 rushing touchdown.