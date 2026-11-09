Green Bay Packers Trade Idea Nets Jets’ $46 Million RB Ahead of Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is just over 24 hours away, and teams like the Green Bay Packers are expected to be active in trade discussions.

The Packers have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL over the past four weeks, but Green Bay continues to have a very lackluster rushing attack.

While the New York Jets have indicated they likely won’t move on from star running back Breece Hall, Hall stands out as a perfect option for Green Bay, which is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, and could really use a star running back to alleviate some pressure off Jordan Love, who has also been playing out of his mind lately. Hall is tied to a three-year, $45.75 million contract, and the recent emergence of Braelon Allen gives New York a solid fallback option if it moves on from Breece Hall.

What Do the Packers Need to Offer the Jets for Breece Hall?

In this recent hypothetical trade idea, the Green Bay Packers could offer the Jets a third-round draft pick in exchange for Breece Hall.

This one is pretty simple. The Packers run game is the worst in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Jets have found something real in Braelon Allen. New York should be selling as they are on the brink of 2-7 with a likely lame duck coach in Aaron Glenn and three first-round picks in 2027, all of which currently reside inside the top 10 were the season to end today.

They just paid Hall on a three-year deal worth more than $40 million that doesn’t necessarily fit the timeline if they start all over again. Meanwhile, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic wrote Saturday that he doesn’t see the Packers paying up enough to land Jonathan Taylor. That means that the likes of Tony Pollard and Hall become the next-best viable candidates.

Pollard is probably less expensive in trade and on just a one-year deal, but maybe Hall is a better fit in GB if the Packers feel the time is coming to move on from Josh Jacobs given his off-field issues and the fact that 2027 is a contract year for the RB.

Time is obviously of the essence here, so Green Bay would need to act quickly in a potential deal. Hall, still just 25, has played four games this season, and over those four games, he’s rushed for 224 yards.

Taking a Quick Look at Breece Hall’s Career

Breece Hall is currently playing in his fifth season in the NFL, all with the New York Jets.

It’s time for him to escape Jets purgatory and join a real contender for the Super Bowl.

The Jets have a wealth of draft picks in the 2027 NFL draft, and offloading Hall would only earn them more selections come April.

As noted, the Jets are 2-7 and, once again, out of NFL playoff contention.

Speaking to Breece Hall’s NFL career, he’s rushed the ball 821 times over 60 games, and has 3622 career rushing yards.