Packers Are Like This Rising AFC North Squad: Ex-NFL LB

The Green Bay Packers made a strong impression on former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o during Sunday’s 45-27 win over the New England Patriots.

Green Bay scored 45 points at Gillette Stadium on November 8, improving to 6-3 with its fifth victory in six games. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers overwhelmed New England.

The performance drew praise from Te’o, who sees similarities between Green Bay and one of the AFC’s most dangerous offenses.

Manti Te’o Compares Packers to Bengals After Dominant Win

The former Notre Dame star believes the Packers have something that separates them from the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Packers to me have the offense of the Bengals, but with a defense,” Te’o said during NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday, November 9.

The show’s official X account shared the remark following Green Bay’s 18-point victory.

Te’o’s comparison holds up considering Cincinnati’s production this season.

The Bengals entered Week 9 among the league’s highest-scoring teams. Quarterback Joe Burrow has helped drive that success alongside receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati improved to 6-2 on Sunday with a 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. The Bengals have scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

Green Bay showed similar firepower against New England. The difference, in Te’o’s view, comes on defense.

The Packers intercepted Drake Maye three times, forced another turnover and recorded four sacks. Those takeaways gave Love extra chances to put the game away.

Jordan Love, Packers Defense Deliver Complete Performance

Green Bay’s offense finished with 478 total yards. Love completed 23 of 29 passes without an interception and posted a 153.2 passer rating.

Receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each set career highs.

Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Golden added 10 receptions for 164 yards and a score.

According to Packers.com, they became the first Green Bay receiving duo since Don Hutson and Andy Uram in 1942 to each record at least 150 yards and a touchdown in the same game.

The defense matched that effort.

Safety Xavier McKinney intercepted Maye twice, while Evan Williams added another pick. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie forced and recovered a fumble.

Green Bay turned four turnovers into 21 points.

“Our defense was flying around making plays,” head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, according to Packers.com.

LaFleur also lauded defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for his aggressive approach.

The Packers have now forced multiple turnovers in six straight games, defensive action that gives Te’o’s comparison some substance.

Green Bay has shown it can score with the NFL’s best offenses. Sunday’s win reminded everyone of what its defense brings to the field.