Matt LaFleur Rebukes Top Wide Receivers Despite 335-Yard Monster Game

The Green Bay Packers saw off the New England Patriots in Week 9 due in part to a dominant display in the passing game that had Christian Watson and Matthew Golden cruise past All-Pro Christian Gonzalez and Super Bowl Champion Carlton Davis III in the Patriots secondary.

Combining for 17 receptions for 335 yards and 2 touchdowns, Golden and Watson had one of the best wide receiver duo days of any one-two punch in the passing game this season.

Indeed, both currently rank in the top-five in the NFL for receiving yards.

Matt LaFleur Asks Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to Stop Backflips

However, both drew the ire of head coach Matt LaFleur after they did backflips as part of a touchdown celebration.

LaFleur was not happy with the pair choosing that as their celebration of choice, and relayed to the media on Monday what he told to the pair after the fact.

“I said don’t ever do that again, please.” LaFleur told the media on Nov. 9, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Why Does Matt LaFleur Want No More Backflips?

Backflips carry significant injury risk; especially for key areas like the neck and spine; if they go wrong or a player hits someone else whilst doing it, the result can be horrific.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo botched a backflip earlier on this past offseason, and whilst he did not seriously hurt himself, it could have had serious repercussions for the second year pro.

Whilst some might term LaFleur’s reaction as being “no fun” or “overly precautionary”, taking unnecessary risks as athletes; is one of the biggest pet peeves for coaches that already have to deal with mountains of injuries during the season for actual footballing reasons.