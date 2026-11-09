Packers’ Josh Jacobs Surfaces Hopeful Injury Update Following Victory Over Patriots

The Green Bay Packers lost Josh Jacobs to a broken finger Sunday. By the time he spoke with reporters, the running back said it already looked better.

Jacobs broke the ring finger on his right hand during Green Bay’s 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on November 8. He left with five yards on four carries and did not return.

Josh Jacobs Says Finger Looked Better After Packers’ Win

In a postgame video shared by Journal Sentinel reporter Dominique Yates, Jacobs described how the injury had changed since he came off the field. Yates reported that the swelling had started to go down.

“But it was, it looked nasty. So it looked a lot better now than what it did,” Jacobs said.

The change gave Jacobs something positive to report, though he had no firm answer about the severity of the injury.

“I know it’s broke but I don’t know the extent,” he said.

His main concern was whether he could hold the football well enough to keep playing. Jacobs said he and the staff had tried to find a way for him to continue.

“We were just trying to figure out a way if I can still go. And the biggest thing is, just being able to grip the ball,” Jacobs said. “Catching is obviously gonna be tough.”

Matt LaFleur confirmed the fracture during his postgame news conference. The coach said Jacobs struggled to grip the ball and left open the possibility of finding a solution.

“Hopefully, we can do something to allow him to go out there,” LaFleur said.

Neither comment settled Jacobs’ availability for Green Bay’s next game. His account of the swelling offered an early update, while his remarks about gripping and catching explained what kept him out Sunday.

Packers Get Rushing Help From Kaleb Johnson

Green Bay finished the win with a depleted backfield. According to the Packers’ game notes, MarShawn Lloyd missed the game with a knee injury. Chris Brooks remained on injured reserve.

Kaleb Johnson notched 68 yards on 14 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run. It marked his first career rushing touchdown.

The Packers totaled 129 rushing yards on 32 attempts, their first game above 100 yards on the ground this season.

Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay gained 478 total yards. The passing game carried much of the offense while the reserves handled the rushing work.

That production helped Green Bay finish a road win and improve to 6-3. The next test comes against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, as the team’s recap noted.

Johnson gave the offense legitimate carries in Jacobs’ absence. Whether the starter can rejoin him will depend on more than how the finger looks.