NFL Confirms Bad News About Houston Texans Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans knew what was coming for Jaylin Noel, but the NFL confirmed it.

Per the league, Noel has been fined $8,165 for a facemask committed following a reception during the second quarter of the Texans’ win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

Again, this was expected, with KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reporting the fine and reasoning this past week. Nevertheless, it is an unfortunate development for the second-year wide receiver out of Iowa State.

This was still less than the standard amount for face mask calls.

The NFL could have docked $11,941 for a first-time infraction and as much as $17,911 for a second-time infraction.

The other good news for head coach DeMeco Ryans is that the NFL did not find reason to levy fines against Noel for anything else or any other Texans players over this contest. Even plays that went uncalled during games can draw fines upon further review from the NFL.

Titans Player Joins Texans’ Jaylin Noel in Receiving Fines Over Week 5 Matchup

The NFL did not fine any other Texans besides Noel, but they also went after a Titans player for an infraction committed during the contest.

Titans cornerback Micah Robinson has been fined $5,583 for “unnecessary roughness” over a “hip-drop tackle.” The play occurred during the first quarter on a kickoff that Noel returned and Robinson received credit for stopping.

According to the NFL rulebook, “It is a foul” for players to either of the following during a tackle:

grab the runner with one or both hands or wrap the runner with both arms; and

unweight himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.

The infraction also earns Robinson one strike toward a one-game suspension.

Two more strikes in the same category will trigger the suspension, per the NFL and NFLPA’s joint announcement in August.