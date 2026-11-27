The Houston Texans have been dealt a fresh fitness concern ahead of their crucial meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
DeMeco Ryans’ team boosted their playoff hopes with a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, improving to 4-6 on the season.
While the Texans have welcomed several injured players back to practice this week, veteran tight end Dalton Schultz has emerged as a new concern for Houston’s offense.
The 30-year-old has featured in every regular-season game for the Texans this year, but could be at risk of missing this weekend’s action.
Texans Add Dalton Schultz to Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game
Schultz was absent from Houston’s opening Week 12 injury report on Wednesday, but did appear on Thursday’s list with an illness.
The former Dallas Cowboys star was limited in practice, giving head coach Ryans another selection headache ahead of Baltimore’s visit to NRG Stadium.
Practice Status
- DNP – Did not participate in practice
- LP – Limited participation in practice
- FP – Full participation
- (-) – Not listed
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Danielle Hunter
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|Finger / Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|C/G
|Keylan Rutledge
|Neck/ Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Not Injury Related – Rest
|(-)
|LP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Illness
|(-)
|LP
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|T
|Blake Fisher
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Logan Hall
|Hip / Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Jake Hansen
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Jake Hummel
|Abdomen / Groin
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Kamari Lassiter
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Woody Marks
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
Houston Texans Already Dealing With Big Absences
Houston are already dealing with the absence of tight end Brevin Jordon, meaning Foster Moreau and rookie Marlin Kelin could be required to take on increased responsibility against the Ravens.
Klein impressed against the Colts last week, although Schultz could still be available closer to the time.
Elsewhere, running back Woody Marks returned to full practice after suffering a concussion against the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.
Marks must still complete the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
However, the Texans remain without defensive end Danielle Hunter, with the veteran pass rusher dealing with the same issue.
Texans Suffer Fresh Injury Concern Ahead of Crucial Ravens Clash