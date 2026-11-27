The Houston Texans have been dealt a fresh fitness concern ahead of their crucial meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

DeMeco Ryans’ team boosted their playoff hopes with a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, improving to 4-6 on the season.

While the Texans have welcomed several injured players back to practice this week, veteran tight end Dalton Schultz has emerged as a new concern for Houston’s offense.

The 30-year-old has featured in every regular-season game for the Texans this year, but could be at risk of missing this weekend’s action.

Texans Add Dalton Schultz to Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game

Schultz was absent from Houston’s opening Week 12 injury report on Wednesday, but did appear on Thursday’s list with an illness.

The former Dallas Cowboys star was limited in practice, giving head coach Ryans another selection headache ahead of Baltimore’s visit to NRG Stadium.

Practice Status

DNP – Did not participate in practice

– Did not participate in practice LP – Limited participation in practice

– Limited participation in practice FP – Full participation

– Full participation (-) – Not listed

Position Player Injury WED THURS WR Kayshon Boutte Hip DNP DNP DE Danielle Hunter Hamstring DNP DNP TE Brevin Jordan Finger / Foot DNP DNP C/G Keylan Rutledge Neck/ Shoulder DNP DNP RB David Montgomery Not Injury Related – Rest (-) LP DT Sheldon Rankins Ankle DNP LP TE Dalton Schultz Illness (-) LP S Reed Blankenship Hand FP FP T Trent Brown Wrist FP FP T Blake Fisher Thumb FP FP DT Logan Hall Hip / Shoulder LP FP LB Jake Hansen Elbow FP FP WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Hamstring LP FP LB Jake Hummel Abdomen / Groin LP FP CB Kamari Lassiter Wrist FP FP RB Woody Marks Concussion FP FP

Houston Texans Already Dealing With Big Absences

Houston are already dealing with the absence of tight end Brevin Jordon, meaning Foster Moreau and rookie Marlin Kelin could be required to take on increased responsibility against the Ravens.

Klein impressed against the Colts last week, although Schultz could still be available closer to the time.

Elsewhere, running back Woody Marks returned to full practice after suffering a concussion against the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

Marks must still complete the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

However, the Texans remain without defensive end Danielle Hunter, with the veteran pass rusher dealing with the same issue.