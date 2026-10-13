NFL Delivers Swift Discipline for Houston Texans Player

The NFL has already taken action against Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel.

“#Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel fined $8,165 for face mask infraction, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 13.

This brings a swift resolution to a matter that began during the Texans’ 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. Noel caught a pass from C.J. Stroud during the second quarter on a second-and-10 play.

The Texans gained 9 yards on the play, but the face mask call brought the ball back.

What was supposed to be a second-and-1 from the Titans 22-yard line became first-and-17 from the Tennessee 38-yard line.

Texans’ Jaylin Noel Gets Good News Amid NFL Punishment

Noel had a good day in the contest, tallying 41 yards on five receptions in the Texans’ first victory of the 2026 season.

However, even in his fine, there is a silver lining. Per the NFL, fines for face mask calls can be as high as $11,941 for a first-time infraction, while a second-time offense can incur a fine as high as $17,911.

Noel received a fine that was 68.3% of the amount for a first-time infraction.

It is not uncommon for the NFL to levy fines lower than the amounts it has explicitly listed, particularly for a first-time offense.

The unfortunate news for Noel is that he did not avoid a fine entirely, which is also among the potential outcomes of the NFL’s weekly review process. That process also frequently leads to players receiving fines for infractions that went uncalled during games.

It does not sound as though Noel is subject to any further discipline.

The same cannot be said of his Texans teammates or the Titans, who fell to 0-5 on the 2026 season with the loss.

Jaylin Noel Must Maximize Opportunities

Up next, Noel and the Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6. It could be one of Noel’s final opportunities to have as significant a share of the offensive snaps at receiver this season.

The Texans’ trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. became official on Monday.

All that stands in the way of the former No. 4 overall pick taking the field for the Texans now is learning the playbook.

When that happens, the Texans figure to feature him, Nico Collins, and fellow trade pickup Kayshon Boutte in three-receiver sets. While Noel will still get into the game on offense from time to time, his greatest impact also figures to come on special teams once again.