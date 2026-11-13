Texans Cut Versatile Former Team Captain Amid Significant News

The Houston Texans officially signed Nikko Remigio, but it cost them Dare Ogunbowale.

News of Remigio’s signing broke on Thursday, but without word of a corresponding move. As it turns out, parting with Ogunbowale was that corresponding roster move to create space for Remigio.

“We have claimed Nikko Remigio off of waivers and made other roster moves,” the Texans posted on X on November 13.

They announced that they had waived Ogunbowale in the official release on the team website.

Ogunbowale, 32, is a former undrafted free agent who has had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders across 10 seasons in the NFL.

He has 594 yards and 5 touchdowns on 177 carries, with another 853 yards and 2 TDs on 110 receptions in his career.

Ogunbowale is also a special teams contributor.

He became a fan favorite with the Texans, stepping in for an injured Ka’imi Fairbairn to drill a 29-yard field goal to give Houston a 33-30 lead over the Buccaneers during the 2023 season. The Texans won the game 39-37.

Texans Cut Ties With Dare Ogunbowale Amid Woody Marks News

The Texans’ decision to waive Ogunbowale, a team captain in 2025, may have been to make room for Remigio. However, it also signaled good news on Woody Marks.

Marks missed practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. He had been limited the day before, so his status update marked a step backward for the second-year playmaker. However, Marks was back on the practice field on Friday.

This comes one day after starter David Montgomery returned to practice in a limited fashion.

Montgomery, who practiced again on Friday, has been out since Week 5. That has prevented the Texans from figuring out the best mix between him and Marks.

That had been a subject of consternation before Montgomery’s injury, and there had been rumors that a shift was imminent amid a slow start for the ground game. Those rumors got new life this week.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander expects Marks will retain a larger role.

“The Texans will likely continue to lean on Woody Marks as they have in David Montgomery’s absence, even when the latter returns. Coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Nick Caley see what Marks brings. They see the improvement he’s made in not only the running game, but in pass protection. He’s a three-down back who has explosiveness,” Alexander wrote in response to a fan in a mailbag on November 11.

“That doesn’t mean Montgomery won’t get carries. I could see something like a 60-40 split in Marks’ favor or a 50-50 split and Caley decides to go with the hot hand.”

Texans RB Room in Flux

If Marks and/or Montgomery cannot go, the Texans will turn to former Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs RB Emari Demercado. They also have undrafted rookie free agent Josh Pitsenberger on their practice squad.

There is also the possibility that Ogunbowale returns to the Texans’ practice squad.

The Texans would be able to elevate Ogunbowale from the practice squad up to three times during the regular season.

Those elevations reset for the postseason, but the Texans have to get there first. The Texans must get past the Cleveland Browns and former starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 10 before they can worry about that.