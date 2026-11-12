Joe Mixon Speaks Out After Insider Update on NFL Career

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans star Joe Mixon has a message for whoever needs to hear it.

Mixon, who earned Pro Bowl nods with the Bengals and Texans, has been out of football since the 2024 season ended. He suffered a still-undisclosed foot injury and, judging from his failed comeback attempt with the Seattle Seahawks, is still not fully healthy.

Mixon’s return to football remains doubtful.

“Never block your own blessings trying to count somebody else’s,” Mixon posted on X on November 11.

“Due to a degenerative foot issue that may never allow Joe Mixon to play again, the Seahawks elected not to sign him,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” in October.

“This is not a surprise; this is something the Houston Texans have known. This is why he did not play his final year in Houston, and I would say whether or not he plays again ever is certainly up for debate.”

Indeed, the Texans cut ties with Mixon, albeit at his request, knowing the status of his injury.

“The Texans did their own evaluation of him earlier this spring, in which their doctors determined his foot wasn’t healthy enough for them to take a chance on having him return,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on November 11, adding, “The Texans also saw that he didn’t pass his physical with the Seahawks. That reaffirmed their own findings some seven months earlier.

“The fact that they won’t take a chance on him, and they won’t, would indicate that they don’t believe he can be the same player at this point.”

Doctor’s Take on Former Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Looms Large

The Texans have remained as quiet as Mixon about the true nature of the injury, leaving general manager Nick Caserio to attempt to clear the air.

“He didn’t do anything off the field. It wasn’t like he was riding like a snowmobile, or anything like that. I’d say it was just more of a medical condition, or situation, that just–we never–it really didn’t improve, maybe, as much as everybody would have hoped,” Caserio said in January. “He didn’t jump off a building. He wasn’t cliff diving, or anything like that; He wasn’t doing anything irresponsible. It was just–it was a freak thing. Honestly, I’ve never seen it, just the condition.”

Caserio also noted that he believed Mixon underwent some sort of surgical procedure, but he did not specify for what, and the veteran running back has not spoken publicly since suffering the injury.

That has only left the door open for speculation.

However, credible reports have continually painted the same kind of image that outside commentary has.

“Fits what I was told about a necrotic bone issue last year that wasn’t healing, hence shockwave treatment + other methods in attempts to keep playing,” Fantasy Points’ Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, posted on X in reaction to Rapoport’s report, calling it a “very unfortunate situation.”

Mixon has not had another workout since his plans with the Seahawks fell through.

The Bengals have an open roster spot, and the Texans could use a boost in the running game, but neither team appears to have any interest in a reunion with Mixon at this point.