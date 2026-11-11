Houston Texans Send Message on C.J. Stroud After NFL Notice

The Houston Texans got good news about quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The NFL announced in a post on X on November 11 that Stroud was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stroud completed 60% of his passes for 384 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

“[No. 7 emoji] did it again [smirking face emoji],” the Texans posted on X on November 11 in reaction to the NFL’s announcement.

This is Stroud’s second time earning the honor.

He was also named the AFC OPOTW following his efforts in the Texans’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6. Stroud posted a 312-3-1 line on 70.6% completion in that international contest.

“Stroud is the only player in the NFL to earn multiple Player of the Week honors this season,” Texans PR posted.

QB C.J. Stroud earned his fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after completing 21-of-35 (60.0%) passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 9 win over the Chargers. Stroud is the only player in the NFL to earn multiple Player of the Week honors this… https://t.co/wrHktbBKIr pic.twitter.com/rpxNf0yftf — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 11, 2026

For the season, Stroud has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,251 yards, 16 TDs, and 2 INTs.

C.J. Stroud Helps Snap Texans’ Drought

Stroud’s performance against the Chargers helped the Texans snap a multi-season drought in addition to securing a much-needed victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Texans wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Tank Dell both went over 100 yards in Week 9. It marked the first such instance for the Texans since Week 9 of the 2023 season, when Dell and Noah Brown did it in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Double trouble,” the Texans said in another post.

Stroud has been the one consistent positive for the Texans in a season that has been rocky from the outset, including injuries to his wide receiver corps.

Stroud has overcome that and the Texans’ problems in pass protection and lack of a running game, even if the team’s record has not reflected that reality. It is a strong bounce-back effort for the fourth-year QB following his turnover-riddled postseason.

The Texans’ plan to extend Stroud still looks wise, even as his price tag likely rises.