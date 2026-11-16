The Indianapolis Colts could be facing a couple of punishments from the NFL after their 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 10.

Two players, in particular, are going to bear watching as this ensuing week goes on.

The NFL hands out fines at the end of each week, looking back at the previous week’s action, based on specific types of penalties that are called in each game.

The Colts picked up two such flags, and so there are two players on fine-watch this week.

2 Colts Facing Punishment From NFL

It’s worth noting before digging into this that the NFL hands out fines at its own discretion. Just because a player gets flagged for a play that is listed as worthy of a fine doesn’t mean the fine is always handed out — the league office can choose to withhold the fine depending on how they view a given play.

But as it stands, two Colts are lined up for fines.

One is Adetomiwa Adebawore. He was flagged for a facemask penalty against the Dolphins. That’s one of the penalty types that can bring along a fine.

The other is Kenneth Harris. He was also called for a facemask penalty in the win over Miami.

These players likely won’t learn until later in the week if they’ve actually been fined, but it’s currently a possibility.

What Would Fines Cost?

Both Colts fines would conceptually come in at the same amount because they were both facemask penalties.

A facemask fine comes in with a predetermined value of $11,941.

The NFL can still look at each play and determine whether a player should actually be fined, but if they do determine as such, that is the cost.

Adebawore likely won’t mind too much. He just got a big contract extension.

Harris is more of a fringe roster player, so the fine hits a little bit harder for him.

At least the Colts won, which will make these players feel a little less bad about potentially having to pay some cash out of their pocket to the NFL.