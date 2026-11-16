The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of questions surrounding their quarterback situation, and a new report has raised concerns about an apparently uncomfortable dynamic involving former first-round pick Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis escaped Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins with a 24-22 victory, but starter Daniel Jones continued to struggle, throwing two interceptions while passing for just 108 yards.

Despite those difficulties, head coach Shane Steichen has maintained his commitment to Jones, leaving Richardson waiting for another opportunity.

Now, an observation from inside the Colts’ locker room is drawing attention to how the former No. 4 overall pick fits into the team’s current quarterback situation.

The report adds another layer to an already complicated season for Richardson and the Colts, although it does not establish any personal conflict between the quarterbacks.

Anthony Richardson at Center of Awkward Colts Locker Room Report

Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel previously described an unusual dynamic involving the team’s quarterbacks.

In his November 15 column, Doyel discussed the apparent distance between Richardson and his fellow quarterbacks.

The New York Post revisited those observations in a November 16 report, noting that Daniel Jones and third-string quarterback Riley Leonard interacted with each other while Anthony Richardson largely kept to himself.

The observation is noteworthy because the players share a position room and have spent considerable time together during Indianapolis’ quarterback competition.

However, the report does not establish that Richardson is feuding with either player or that any of his teammates have deliberately excluded him.

In fact, earlier reporting presented a different picture of Richardson’s relationship with Leonard.

During the preseason, Indianapolis Star reporter Nathan Brown described the two quarterbacks supporting each other despite competing for the backup job.

Given everything Richardson has endured in Indianapolis, it’s difficult to know how much should be read into those locker-room observations.

Still, with Richardson having endured a tough tenure in Indianapolis since being drafted number 4 overall in the 2023 draft, it’s fair to wonder if there is something more going on here.

Colts Stick With Daniel Jones Despite Anthony Richardson Questions

Richardson entered the NFL as the fourth overall selection in the 2023 draft, but injuries and inconsistent performances derailed his early development.

He lost the starting competition to Jones in 2025 and has remained the backup throughout much of the current season.

Richardson briefly replaced Jones during Indianapolis’ blowout loss to Jacksonville on November 1, creating speculation that he might finally receive another start.

However, Steichen subsequently reaffirmed his confidence in Jones.

Even Sunday’s difficult performance against Miami wasn’t enough to change that decision.

Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, continuing a disappointing season for the veteran quarterback.

As Heavy’s Billy Heyen reported, Steichen confirmed that Jones would remain Indianapolis’ starter heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

The coach emphasized evaluating each play carefully and determining where responsibility lies before deciding whether a quarterback change is necessary.

Richardson’s longer-term future is also uncertain.

The 24-year-old requested a trade earlier this year but remained in Indianapolis after the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, potentially leaving him with limited opportunities to reestablish his value before entering the open market.

For now, the Colts’ quarterback situation remains unsettled beyond Jones’ immediate starting assignment.

Doyel’s locker-room observations add an intriguing dimension to that uncertainty, but the underlying relationships between Richardson and his teammates remain largely unknown.

What is clear is that Richardson’s future with the franchise has become considerably more complicated than anyone envisioned when Indianapolis drafted him.