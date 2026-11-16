Colts Sign 10-Touchdown Weapon To Practice Squad After Week 10 Victory

The Indianapolis Colts are back on the win column after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-22, in Week 10.

Looking to carry that momentum into the following week, the Colts added a player to their practice squad after worrying performances in the AFC East franchise’s win.

Titans Add Six-Year Veteran to Roster

The Indianapolis Colts’ pass game hasn’t been the best in 2026, with Daniel Jones throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (7) and being sacked the sixth-most in the league (25).

While Tyler Warren, who earned an All-Pro nod his rookie season, hasn’t been able to replicate his 2025 numbers, he has registered 276 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions in 2026 so far.

All the other tight ends on the roster together have 11 catches for 79 yards, with one touchdown (caught by Mo Alie-Cox).

Needing help at the tight end position, the Colts have announced they have added Harrison Bryant to the practice squad after the Week 10 win.

“We have signed TE Harrison Bryant to the practice squad.”

The new Colts receiving option has six years of experience, having last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. The tight end recorded two catches for seven yards.

Through his career, Bryant has produced 884 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 100 catches.

If Harrison Bryant is elevated in Week 11, it would be the fourth different team he has played for.

Now on the Colts, the new tight end could help Indy turn the season around to some degree.

Colts Sticking with Daniel Jones

Despite the struggles in the pass game, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has revealed the team will stick with Daniel Jones as quarterback after the win over the Dolphins.

“There’s a lot of things that play into it. He knows he’s gotta take care of the ball better, first and foremost. It’s not all about one guy. I think it takes all 11 to do their job at a high level,” the head coach said. “It starts with me as a play caller, calling better plays to make sure guys are getting open and separating, protection stuff. But he does lead our team each and every week to get ready.”

In his first season with the Colts, Jones was set to have his best passing season in the NFL before suffering his leg injuries.

Healed and with more knowledge of the offensive system, the quarterback has regressed in 2026.

With the Colts still looking for a playoff shot, or to salvage what they can this season, many hope Anthony Richardson is given another opportunity to prove his worth for the franchise.