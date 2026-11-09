NFL Insider Reveals Colts’ Asking Price for DT Grover Stewart

The Indianapolis Colts are having an extremely disappointing season. The Colts lost their fifth consecutive game on Sunday after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 27-23.

Indianapolis is one of the top teams to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. They already dealt OL Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DT DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

What is the Colts’ Asking Price on DT Grover Stewart

Colts DT Grover Stewart is another likely candidate that could be moved before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Colts want a 4th-round pick in return for Stewart.

Stewart is in the final year of his 3-year, $39 million contract (signed in 2024) and could look to play elsewhere in free agency. So it makes sense for the Colts to move the veteran DT.

The 33-year-old is currently in his 10th NFL season, all with the Colts. Stewart has recorded 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 9 games this season. He could be a valuable player on a team that is searching for a run-stuffing defensive lineman.

Will the Colts Actually Move Grover Stewart?

One NFL team that is interested in acquiring a DT is the New York Giants. However, the Giants do not own a fourth-round pick.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reacted to the Colts’ asking price for Stewart.

“Fowler mentions a fourth-round pick as the Colts’ asking price for Grover Stewart. The Giants don’t have a fourth (or fifth) in 2027, but that’s too rich anyway,” Duggan wrote on X.

It appears that if the Colts want to move on from Stewart, they would have to come down on their asking price for the veteran DT.

NFL reporter James Palmer wrote earlier on Monday: “The DT market has been an interesting one to watch. Teams looking to acquire the position have had a hard time and feel options are limited. The Eagles have told teams they aren’t moving Moro Ojomo and the Colts so far have been reluctant to trade Grover Stewart. Teams continue to search the market and checked in on Panthers Derrick Brown and were quickly shot down.”