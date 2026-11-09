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NFL Insider Reveals Colts’ Asking Price for DT Grover Stewart

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Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are having an extremely disappointing season. The Colts lost their fifth consecutive game on Sunday after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 27-23.

Indianapolis is one of the top teams to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. They already dealt OL Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DT DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

What is the Colts’ Asking Price on DT Grover Stewart

Colts DT Grover Stewart is another likely candidate that could be moved before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Colts want a 4th-round pick in return for Stewart.

Stewart is in the final year of his 3-year, $39 million contract (signed in 2024) and could look to play elsewhere in free agency. So it makes sense for the Colts to move the veteran DT.

The 33-year-old is currently in his 10th NFL season, all with the Colts. Stewart has recorded 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 9 games this season. He could be a valuable player on a team that is searching for a run-stuffing defensive lineman.

Colts Grover Stewart
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts following the 41-23 loss against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Will the Colts Actually Move Grover Stewart?

One NFL team that is interested in acquiring a DT is the New York Giants. However, the Giants do not own a fourth-round pick.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reacted to the Colts’ asking price for Stewart.

“Fowler mentions a fourth-round pick as the Colts’ asking price for Grover Stewart. The Giants don’t have a fourth (or fifth) in 2027, but that’s too rich anyway,” Duggan wrote on X.

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a 80 yard touchdown pass in the first half against Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It appears that if the Colts want to move on from Stewart, they would have to come down on their asking price for the veteran DT.

NFL reporter James Palmer wrote earlier on Monday: “The DT market has been an interesting one to watch. Teams looking to acquire the position have had a hard time and feel options are limited. The Eagles have told teams they aren’t moving Moro Ojomo and the Colts so far have been reluctant to trade Grover Stewart. Teams continue to search the market and checked in on Panthers Derrick Brown and were quickly shot down.”

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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NFL Insider Reveals Colts’ Asking Price for DT Grover Stewart

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