The Indianapolis Colts will be returning to action in Week 12, and when they retake the field, they will be led by a new quarterback. In the wake of their loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11, the Colts surprisingly decided to release Daniel Jones, meaning Anthony Richardson will be the starter moving forward.

While turning things over to Richardson isn’t much of a surprise, considering how poorly Jones has performed this year, the decision to release the veteran shot caller and incur a $35.2 million dead cap hit for the 2027 campaign was a bit of a head scratcher. The overarching expectation was that Jones would quickly be able to land with a quarterback-needy team, but according to one insider, it sounds like he isn’t receiving all that much interest in free agency.

Insider Claims Teams Aren’t Interested in Signing Daniel Jones

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While Jones’ 2025 campaign came to an end after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the season, he did enough beforehand to earn a two-year, $88 million contract from the Colts in free agency. The hope was that a healthy Jones could build off what he accomplished early last season and help the team reemerge as a playoff contender.

Instead, Jones regressed drastically, to the point where he was essentially the worst starting quarterback in the league. His supporting cast was admittedly lackluster all year long, but that doesn’t change the fact that Jones’ numbers through 11 games have been awful (205/351, 1,974 YDS, 7 TD, 13 INT).

Still, Jones has shown he can be successful in the past, so many folks figured that joining an offense with more talent could help him enjoy a little bit more success moving forward. However, Jones doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign with a new team, which is a good thing, because according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.ca, he isn’t receiving much interest now that he has cleared waivers and is officially a free agent.

“He could get healthy and wait until the offseason at this point,” La Canfora wrote. “He is the worst starting QB in the NFL this season and is clearly not right coming off the Achilles. There is no feeding frenzy for him, and no rush … Teams with anything to play for are going to try to ride with in-house options who know their coaches, players and system first. And going to a bad team and risking going into the offseason hurt does him no service.”

What Does the Future Hold for Daniel Jones?

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts calls a play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of the game at Reliant Stadium on November 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

While teams may not be flocking to him immediately, injuries are almost guaranteed to flare up at the quarterback position between now and the end of the season. And when that happens, Jones figures to be the best external option available for these teams. Oddly enough, Jones went through a similar situation in 2024, and it helped set up his aforementioned success with Indianapolis in 2025, so he has experience navigating these murky waters.

As of right now, it’d be a surprise if Jones latches on with a new team this week. And yet, while interest isn’t high right now, that could very well change in the near future. Richardson is the guy under center for the Colts now, and he will earn his first start of the season on Sunday when his team squares off against the New York Giants.