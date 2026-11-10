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Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Path Increases With Brian Thomas Jr. News

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Josh Downs
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be holding out until the last minute on a Josh Downs trade. That could work out nicely for them.

An early trade accomplishes one thing — move a player out of town before he gets hurt or another team’s need is filled elsewhere.

The waiting game does something different — if things break the right way, bidding can increase and the return cost can be larger.

That appears to be what’s happening for the Colts on Tuesday with less than six hours until the 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) trade deadline.

The Colts still have Downs, and another player is off the market. That could be huge.

Brian Thomas Jr. News

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 21: Trevor Lawrence #16 celebrates a third quarter touchdown with Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rumored for months to potentially trade disappointing third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In recent weeks, Thomas has been connected to many of the same teams as Downs — with the Kansas City Chiefs a leading suitor at times for both of them.

But on Tuesday morning, the Jaguars reportedly informed teams they won’t be trading Thomas and that’ll he remain in Jacksonville past the deadline.

While it doesn’t guarantee anything, the lack of Thomas changes the equation. It’s a supply-and-demand situation, and the supply just dropped before the demand changed.

Josh Downs Impact

Josh Downs
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

If anything, Downs’ price should go up now.

Previously, a team like the Chiefs could’ve ended up with Thomas — and even if a team like the Rams wanted Downs, there might not have been a bidding war.

Now with no Thomas, Downs should have multiple teams sending the Colts offers.

Downs didn’t do himself any favors in recent weeks with some drops and struggles amid the trade rumors and his reported trade request.

But of expiring WR contracts on the market, Downs appears to be the guy who can really make a difference for a new team out of the slot.

Thomas and Downs aren’t the same type of player, but beggars can’t be choosers, and now anyone who wants to improve their passing attack has to narrow their focus closer to Downs.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Path Increases With Brian Thomas Jr. News

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