Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Path Increases With Brian Thomas Jr. News

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be holding out until the last minute on a Josh Downs trade. That could work out nicely for them.

An early trade accomplishes one thing — move a player out of town before he gets hurt or another team’s need is filled elsewhere.

The waiting game does something different — if things break the right way, bidding can increase and the return cost can be larger.

That appears to be what’s happening for the Colts on Tuesday with less than six hours until the 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) trade deadline.

The Colts still have Downs, and another player is off the market. That could be huge.

Brian Thomas Jr. News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rumored for months to potentially trade disappointing third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In recent weeks, Thomas has been connected to many of the same teams as Downs — with the Kansas City Chiefs a leading suitor at times for both of them.

But on Tuesday morning, the Jaguars reportedly informed teams they won’t be trading Thomas and that’ll he remain in Jacksonville past the deadline.

While it doesn’t guarantee anything, the lack of Thomas changes the equation. It’s a supply-and-demand situation, and the supply just dropped before the demand changed.

Josh Downs Impact

If anything, Downs’ price should go up now.

Previously, a team like the Chiefs could’ve ended up with Thomas — and even if a team like the Rams wanted Downs, there might not have been a bidding war.

Now with no Thomas, Downs should have multiple teams sending the Colts offers.

Downs didn’t do himself any favors in recent weeks with some drops and struggles amid the trade rumors and his reported trade request.

But of expiring WR contracts on the market, Downs appears to be the guy who can really make a difference for a new team out of the slot.

Thomas and Downs aren’t the same type of player, but beggars can’t be choosers, and now anyone who wants to improve their passing attack has to narrow their focus closer to Downs.