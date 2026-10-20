Colts Sign 3x Super Bowl Champion to Boost WR Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts continue to look near and far for help at the wide receiver position.

Their latest addition comes with quite the hand full of rings — he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The new signing: Mecole Hardman.

The Colts themselves announced the signing of Hardman to their practice squad on Tuesday, as well as the release of local wideout Eli Pancol to make room:

We have signed WR Mecole Hardman Jr. and P Thomas Morstead to the practice squad. We have also released WR Eli Pancol from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 20, 2026

Hardman once caught the game-winning touchdown in a Super Bowl, so he’s been at the absolute pinnacle of the NFL.

The Colts will be hoping Hardman can provide at least a little bit of help to their WR depth chart moving forward.

Mecole Hardman NFL Career

Hardman entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

From the moment he entered the league, it was clear Hardman was dangerous with the ball in his hands, often in the return game.

His best receiving season was his third, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 46 yards in that 2021 season.

Hardman also made a Pro Bowl as a rookie as a return man. He returned 27 kicks for 704 yards, including a 104-yard TD, as a rookie. He also had 18 punt returns for 167 yards that season.

Hardman has since had stints with the New York Jets, then back to the Chiefs, then with the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

In 2025, Hardman got just two games with the Bills. He was targeted once and didn’t catch it. Hardman also returned two punts for four yards with Buffalo while taking the only kick return he had 61 yards.

Hardman had that 61-yard return in his Bills debut, then was hurt later in the game.

He has yet to play in the 2026 season, so he’ll be pushing for an elevation to the Colts’ active roster.

Colts WR Depth Chart

With Alec Pierce still on IR, the Colts remain shorthanded.

Josh Downs and Keenan Allen are leading the WR depth chart.

Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin are other options on the Colts’ active roster.

They’ve also got Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Quez Watkins on the practice squad already, as well.

The Colts hosted former Eagles WR Ainias Smith earlier this week in a workout, but they’ve instead gone with Hardman as the newest wideout into their building after the failed Darius Slayton experiment.