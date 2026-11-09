Colts’ Shane Steichen Admits Trade Deadline Uncertainty Is Taking a Toll

The Indianapolis Colts have endured a difficult stretch of football, losing five consecutive games while navigating an increasingly uncertain situation ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Following Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that the constant trade speculation could be taking a toll on his players.

“It’s hard to say,” Steichen told reporters when asked about the impact of trade rumors, according to the Colts’ official website. “I mean, it is a real thing. I’m not going to deny that. Maybe it affects some guys more than others.”

The comments come after Indianapolis traded two longtime franchise cornerstones, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, with several other recognizable players still facing uncertain futures.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also made it clear that the team is waiting for the situation to be resolved.

With the deadline approaching, Indianapolis is preparing for the possibility of additional departures while trying to end its losing streak.

Shane Steichen Acknowledges Toll of Colts’ Trade Deadline Uncertainty

Indianapolis entered the 2026 season hoping to build on last year’s success, but a disappointing 2-7 start has forced the organization to reconsider its immediate future.

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard in October before trading Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Those moves signaled a significant change in direction for a franchise that entered the season with playoff aspirations.

The departures also raise questions about which other established veterans might be moved before November 10.

Steichen acknowledged that different players may be handling the situation differently, but emphasized that the uncertainty will soon be resolved.

His comments were particularly notable following another frustrating defeat, although the head coach stopped short of blaming trade rumors for Indianapolis’ struggles.

For the Colts, Tuesday will offer a definitive answer on which key veterans will remain and which might be moved.

That could bring a sigh of relief for certain players.

Jonathan Taylor Ready for Answers as Colts Deadline Approaches

Taylor has been at the center of Indianapolis’ trade speculation, despite repeatedly expressing his desire to remain with the organization.

The star running back signed a contract extension in August and remains under team control through the 2028 season.

However, the Colts’ decision to part ways with Nelson and Buckner has raised questions about whether Taylor could be the next franchise cornerstone to depart.

Earlier in the week, Taylor acknowledged that avoiding trade rumors entirely was practically impossible, especially with speculation spreading across social media.

“You can’t avoid it,” Taylor said in comments published by the Colts on November 5.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Taylor suggested he was ready for the uncertainty to end.

“The hay’s in the barn,” Taylor said. “Now we just play the waiting game.”

Downs is another player whose future remains unsettled. The receiver requested a trade in October and has continued to face questions about whether he will remain in Indianapolis.

Despite the speculation, there is no guarantee that the Colts will complete another deal before the deadline.

For Steichen, the challenge is keeping his remaining players focused while the organization determines its next steps.

Whether Indianapolis makes another major move or stands pat, the Colts will have to find a way to move forward from a difficult first half of 2026.