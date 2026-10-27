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Indianapolis Colts Announce DeForest Buckner Trade Destination

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DeForest Buckner
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have now traded DeForest Buckner after an overwhelming amount of trade rumors.

The three-time Pro-Bowler is now gearing up for a reunion with his former team.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Lands With San Francisco 49ers

DeForest Buckner
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the start of preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Per Ian Rapoport of ESPN, Buckner is heading back to the San Francisco 49ers.

As he reported on X, formerly Twitter, “Trade: The #Colts are trading 3-time Pro-Bowl DT DeForest Buckner back to the #49ers, the team that made him a 2016 first-round pick before dealing him to Indianapolis in 2020, per me and @AdamSchefter. A Reunion!!”

Buckner, now in his age-32 season, is in the midst of his 11th season playing in the NFL.

His first four seasons were spent with the 49ers.

San Francisco selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

So far this season, Buckner has logged 31 total tackles (11 solo, 20 assisted) in seven games.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign with Indianapolis, he recorded 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) through 10 games.

This was his seventh season with the Colts.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts Announce DeForest Buckner Trade Destination

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