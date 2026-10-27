Indianapolis Colts Announce DeForest Buckner Trade Destination

The Indianapolis Colts have now traded DeForest Buckner after an overwhelming amount of trade rumors.

The three-time Pro-Bowler is now gearing up for a reunion with his former team.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Lands With San Francisco 49ers

Per Ian Rapoport of ESPN, Buckner is heading back to the San Francisco 49ers.

As he reported on X, formerly Twitter, “Trade: The #Colts are trading 3-time Pro-Bowl DT DeForest Buckner back to the #49ers, the team that made him a 2016 first-round pick before dealing him to Indianapolis in 2020, per me and @AdamSchefter. A Reunion!!”

Buckner, now in his age-32 season, is in the midst of his 11th season playing in the NFL.

His first four seasons were spent with the 49ers.

San Francisco selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

So far this season, Buckner has logged 31 total tackles (11 solo, 20 assisted) in seven games.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign with Indianapolis, he recorded 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) through 10 games.

This was his seventh season with the Colts.