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Colts Learned Lesson on Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner Trades

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San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner
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The Bears reportedly didn't trade for DeForest Buckner because they weren't comfortable with the Colts' asking price for him

The Indianapolis Colts‘ fire sale began early.

A full two weeks before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, the Colts traded offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts haven’t made a trade since, though. The sale stopped, for now.

There are still plenty of logical trade candidates. Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and Spencer Shrader are all useful players on expiring contracts. Jonathan Taylor isn’t on the last year of his deal, but he’s the biggest conceptual trade piece out there in the entire NFL.

Something changed for the Colts, though, that stopped them from just continuing to send all their players out at once.

It seems they may have learned from the Nelson and Buckner deals, which were criticized by some for being too fast.

Colts Learned Lesson From Fast Trades

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 02: Quenton Nelson #53 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to block during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on November 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Colts traded both Nelson and Buckner on Tuesday, Oct. 27. There were two weeks until the deadline.

They were criticized for not holding out and waiting to see if they could maximize value.

Sure, there was injury risk, but the Colts could’ve also held players out to avoid injuries. They certainly didn’t get a king’s ransom for either player.

This week, NFL reporter Ari Meirov provided some insight into how the Colts might’ve changed their approach after that.

“People around the league were like, ‘Dude, why are you doing this two weeks before the deadline?'” Meirov said. “… They took less than they probably could’ve gotten if they waited. As a result, this entire week everyone is waiting for more Colts moves, and now they’ve decided to be like, let’s wait. Let’s not do it yet… Everyone is ready for Jonathan Taylor. Everyone is ready for Josh Downs. Everyone is ready for Grover Stewart.”

Evidence of Waiting

Meirov was questioned in a reply about the idea that waiting on Grover Stewart, the veteran defensive tackle, could matter — and he replied with this:

That’s big news for the Colts if true, but it does show a potential error in their ways.

The football world will have to wait and see to know for sure what might come next for the suddenly patient Colts.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts Learned Lesson on Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner Trades

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