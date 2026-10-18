DeForest Buckner Takes Shot at Colts After Deflating Loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts hit a new low amid what has been a rough start to the 2026 campaign when they suffered a 26-20 defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. The Titans, who hadn’t won a game prior to this, had largely looked lifeless so far this year, but the Colts proved to be no obstacle for them in this one.

This loss has dropped Indy to 2-4 on the season, and unlike its AFC South rival Houston Texans, it appears this team is trending in the wrong direction. In the wake of this gut-wrenching defeat, star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner put his team on blast with a strongly worded message.

DeForest Buckner Puts Colts on Blast After Loss to Titans

The Colts were fresh off a disappointing performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, but they seemed well-positioned to bounce back against the lowly Titans. Again, they hadn’t won a game this season, and they just mustered three points against a Texans team that Indianapolis beat a couple of weeks ago.

Instead, after controlling the action for much of the afternoon, Tennessee scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally for its first win of the year. The Colts were not good enough in any phase of the game, as Daniel Jones threw a pair of interceptions, the defense allowed 26 points, and the special teams unit was responsible for a blocked punt that the Titans turned into a crucial touchdown in the final frame.

Frustrations were understandably high after this game, and that was very clear when listening to Buckner, who has had a strong start to the year (four sacks in six games). When reflecting on this loss, Buckner did not hold back, saying he’s sick of going through the same process every year with Indy.

“I’m pissed off, too,” Buckner said when speaking to reporters. “I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year.”

DeForest Buckner, Colts Need to Quickly Find Answers

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

There’s really nothing that can be done or said that makes this loss any better. The only thing that the Colts can do is use this as a wake-up call and get better in the wake of this result. There is still time for Indianapolis to get back on track, but it is going to have to get back in the win column sooner rather than later.

The problem is that Indy’s next game in Week 7 will see it go up against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, who will also be fresh off their bye week. The Colts have the capacity to be a playoff-caliber team, but if they figure out what sort of team they are in all three phases of the game, their postseason hopes will disappear before they even have a shot at realizing them.