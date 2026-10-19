Colts Name Chris Ballard Replacement After Sudden Firing

The Indianapolis Colts responded to their horrific 26-20 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 by firing their longtime general manager Chris Ballard. Despite enjoying some success with the team since latching on with them in 2017, the writing had been on the wall for Ballard for some time, as he entered the year without a contract in place past this season.

Considering how poorly the Colts have played through their first six games, this could be the first in a string of moves for the team over the coming months. With Ballard gone, though, Indy had to quickly find a new leader for its front office, which led to Ed Dodds being named the team’s new interim general manager for the time being.

Colts Name Ed Dodds Their Interim General Manager

Ballard had an odd tenure with the Colts as their general manager. After taking over in 2017, Indy reached the playoffs in two of Ballard’s first four seasons in charge, but it has spent the past few years toiling in mediocrity. It always seemed like the team was one big move away from getting over the hump, but Ballard could never figure out what that move was.

That has been on full display with his latest big moves. Midway through last season, Indianapolis swung a blockbuster trade for star cornerback Sauce Gardner that has simply not panned out. Re-signing Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce to long-term deals in free agency also hasn’t worked, as Jones hasn’t looked like the player he was to begin the 2025 campaign, and Pierce has missed time with a heel injury.

While the timing of Ballard’s firing was somewhat sudden, seeing him get let go ultimately isn’t a major shock. With the season in full swing, though, the Colts need to find a proper replacement so that things don’t go from bad to worse for them. As a result, Dodds, a veteran executive who has earned consideration for several general manager vacancies in recent years, has been labeled Ballard’s replacement for the time being.

“Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds will lead the team’s personnel department for the rest of the season, sources tell The Ringer and Netflix Sports,” Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X. “A candidate for several GM jobs in recent years, Dodds now takes over a 2-4 Colts roster with 22 days to the trade deadline. Coach Shane Steichen and the football staff outside of personnel will report to ownership.”

Colts Have Important Stretch of Action on the Horizon

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Promoting Dodds may seem like a boilerplate move, but this could wind up being a very important decision for the Colts. If the team continues to lose, Dodds could quickly find himself making some big moves at the upcoming trade deadline that could reshape Indy’s team for years to come.

Right now, the focus remains on getting back in the win column, but a daunting Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looms on Sunday. Considering how Indianapolis couldn’t beat Tennessee, it is likely going to have a tough time with an undefeated Minnesota squad, so unfortunately, things may be getting even worse for the Colts before they get better.