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ESPN’s Adam Schefter Shares Jonathan Taylor Trade Update for Colts

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Runningback Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

There’s less than a week now for the Indianapolis Colts to decide what to do with Jonathan Taylor.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the superstar running back remains a member of the Colts, for now.

Taylor is the biggest name in trade rumors, but his status is complicated by being under contract for two more years.

The Colts are certainly selling, but do they need to ship off Taylor when they could keep him through 2028? That’s the question their front office is trying to answer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a link to his latest podcast on Wednesday morning, and Schefter provides some new insight.

Adam Schefter Update on Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This is part of what Schefter had to say about Taylor on his podcast:

“Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name out there, could be traded at any point in time. My read on that is that the Indianapolis Colts have offers from teams. They’re going to wait to see if these teams sweeten the offers, if they can get a better offer. And I think in the end, whether it’s today, this week, next week, I think in the end they decide to move Jonathan Taylor. That’s my guess.”

Schefter also added: “I think in the end they decide to move Josh Downs.”

Downs makes sense given his status on an expiring contract.

But the fact that Schefter is pretty convinced Taylor is going to move is a major development in this situation.

Why Colts Would Trade Jonathan Taylor

The reality for the Colts is that a rebuild is already underway, and while Taylor’s contract has two more years, he’s also a running back who isn’t getting younger.

Indianapolis can’t count on being good in the next two years of Taylor’s deal, and it wouldn’t do the Colts much good to keep handing the ball to a veteran RB on a team not even equipped to win games.

Taylor could bring back some much-needed draft capital in a trade for the Colts, and that’s something that Indianapolis appears to be seriously considering at this point.

And it seems like if you ask the insider Schefter, he thinks a trade is coming. He doesn’t know exactly when, but it appears the Colts are leaning toward going through with a deal.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter Shares Jonathan Taylor Trade Update for Colts

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