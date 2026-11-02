Colts’ Josh Downs Learns Likely Destination With Trade Looming

The Indianapolis Colts have some fascinating decisions to make ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. Several players have surfaced in trade discussions, including wide receiver Josh Downs. The 25-year-old has attracted attention from teams looking to strengthen their offenses for a potential playoff run. Now, a new report has identified an intriguing destination that could emerge in the coming days.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Downs as a potential addition to their receiving corps. However, their pursuit of the Colts playmaker could depend on another AFC South team.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kansas City has its sights set on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. If that pursuit falls short, Downs could become the Chiefs’ next target.

“The Steelers, we’re told, have greater interest in Colts receiver Josh Downs,” Florio wrote. “Downs, however, is Kansas City’s Plan B, if they can’t get Thomas away from the Jaguars.”

That revelation creates an interesting situation for Indianapolis, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers also expressing interest in Downs.

Colts’ Josh Downs Could Benefit From Jaguars Trade Drama

Thomas has become one of the more surprising names circulating in trade discussions. The Jaguars selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his relationship with Jacksonville’s coaching staff has raised questions about his future.

Florio indicated that Thomas could welcome a change of scenery despite Jacksonville’s status as a contender.

“As a result, 2024 first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. has interest in a fresh start,” Florio reported. “And multiple teams are believed to be interested in acquiring him.”

The Chiefs, Steelers and Washington Commanders are among the teams Florio identified as interested in Thomas.

For Indianapolis, Jacksonville’s decision could have significant consequences. If the Jaguars refuse to move Thomas, Kansas City might shift its attention toward Downs. That would potentially give the Colts another serious trade partner.

The Chiefs could also find Downs attractive because of his ability to operate from the slot and provide quarterbacks with a dependable target underneath. However, Kansas City isn’t the only team worth monitoring.

The Steelers Could Complicate The Chiefs’ Pursuit of Josh Downs

Pittsburgh’s reported interest adds another dimension to the situation. While Kansas City appears focused on Thomas, the Steelers reportedly prefer Downs.

That could give Pittsburgh an advantage if negotiations begin before the Chiefs determine whether Thomas is realistically available.

Downs has demonstrated the ability to contribute as a productive receiving option throughout his NFL career. His quickness, route-running and versatility make him an appealing target for teams seeking additional offensive weapons.

Indianapolis could benefit from having multiple interested teams, particularly if the front office decides moving Downs is the best course of action.

Nothing guarantees the Colts will trade him, and Kansas City’s interest remains contingent on its pursuit of Thomas.

Nevertheless, Florio’s report suggests Downs could become a popular name as the deadline approaches.

The next several days could determine whether Indianapolis sends its young receiver to Pittsburgh, Kansas City or keeps him beyond November 10.