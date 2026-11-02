Colts QB Trade Could Help Ravens Replace Lamar Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts might have a solution for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are looking at a minimum of four weeks without their two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson — and maybe much longer — due to a right thumb injury that Jackson sustained on the Ravens’ first offensive play on Sunday in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

And not only did Jackson get hurt, but his backup Tyler Huntley sustained a turf toe injury. The Ravens played most of the game with third-stringer Joe Fagnano, an undrafted player out of UConn making his NFL debut.

It gets worse for Baltimore, too — they play on Thursday Night Football to open Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have almost no turnaround time.

So what are the Ravens going to do? Well, there are no great options, but a trade could be in play.

And if the Ravens want to trade for a quarterback, the Colts have one available.

Anthony Richardson to Ravens?

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News writes that Richardson could work as a fill-in for Jackson.

“The Ravens should call to inquire about Richardson for the hard-selling Colts,” Iyer writes. “In this scenario, Baltimore would get the rushing element of Jackson back to work with (offensive coordinator Declan) Doyle. At worst, it’s a low-risk move that won’t cost the Ravens much for a half-season evaluation. At best, Richardson develops into a better long-term backup for Jackson.”

Richardson would likely come at a very low cost. He’s in the last year of his contract, which means he’ll be a free agent at the end of the year.

A player like that would only cost a late-round pick in a trade. The Colts, now 2-5 after their blowout loss on Sunday, ought to at least considering cashing in on any expiring contract they have. If the Ravens come calling, Indy definitely should pick up the phone.

Daniel Jones Benching Complicates Things

The Colts did bench their QB1, Daniel Jones, in the fourth quarter on Sunday, putting in Richardson.

After the game, head coach Shane Steichen made clear that he was considering all possibilities for the quarterback position going forward.

The Colts also have second-year QB Riley Leonard, who could deserve an opportunity at some point, too.

The reality is that Jones’ benching might complicate things, but it shouldn’t — because if the Colts have no plans to re-sign Richardson for 2027, he’s more valuable to them as a trade commodity.

It remains to be seen what the Ravens will do, but Richardson’s name will likely circulate in a few different directions between now and the Nov. 10 trade deadline.