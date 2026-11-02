Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Situation Takes An Alarming Turn

The Indianapolis Colts have a potentially franchise-altering decision to make over the next week. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, several teams are searching for ways to strengthen their rosters. Indianapolis finds itself in an interesting position after another disappointing result. While the Colts have plenty to consider, one particular situation could drastically change the outlook of their offense. A blockbuster deal involving one of the NFL’s most recognizable running backs is becoming a legitimate possibility.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a significant update on Jonathan Taylor’s future during Monday’s edition of Get Up. According to Schefter, Indianapolis has entertained trade discussions involving its star running back.

“[The Colts] are open to dealing him,” Schefter said. “They have been involved in active talks for dealing him. They don’t want to just give him away. They’re not just going to give him away, and they prefer to hold onto him.”

Those comments suggest Indianapolis isn’t actively looking to move Taylor at any cost. However, the Colts are willing to listen if another team presents an attractive offer.

Taylor has been a centerpiece of Indianapolis’ offense for years. His ability to produce explosive plays makes him a valuable asset for any team hoping to improve its rushing attack.

Still, the possibility of moving such an important player raises questions about the Colts’ plans beyond the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter Believes Jonathan Taylor Trade Could Happen

Schefter didn’t stop at confirming Indianapolis’ willingness to negotiate. He also indicated that considerable interest around the league could eventually force the Colts into a difficult decision.

“But, the fact of the matter is, there are a lot of teams interested in Jonathan Taylor,” Schefter explained.

That fact could become increasingly important as the November 10 deadline approaches. Teams hoping to contend for a championship may view Taylor as a potential difference-maker.

Schefter believes the market could ultimately produce an offer Indianapolis struggles to refuse.

“Something tells me there is going to be a team, maybe two, that steps up and makes it very difficult for the Indianapolis Colts to keep Jonathan Taylor,” Schefter noted.

The situation puts Indianapolis in an unusual position. Keeping Taylor would preserve a proven offensive weapon, but trading him could provide valuable resources for the future.

Colts Have Until November 10 to Decide Jonathan Taylor’s Future

Schefter made it clear that a potential deal remains a possibility until the deadline passes.

“And so, a trade is in play. It will be in play up until the trade deadline comes and goes,” Schefter said.

For Indianapolis, the next several days could determine much more than Taylor’s immediate future. The Colts must decide whether retaining their star running back outweighs the potential return from an aggressive trade partner.

One thing is certain: Taylor’s name will be worth monitoring until the deadline arrives.