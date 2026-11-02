Colts Get Eye-Opening Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a critical decision involving one of their biggest stars. With the NFL trade deadline set for November 10, speculation surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor continues to intensify. Indianapolis has reportedly entertained the possibility of moving the All-Pro, and a new development suggests the asking price might be surprisingly affordable. Several teams could soon find themselves competing for his services.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora has provided additional insight into Taylor’s situation, including what Indianapolis could demand in return. According to La Canfora, one NFL general manager believes the Colts are looking for a second-round draft pick.

“One NFL general manager told me that he believes the Colts want a second-round pick for Taylor, stating that he thinks ‘that’s a reasonable ask,'” La Canfora wrote. “As to which team wants to make that leap, it remains to be seen.”

A second-round selection would represent a significant investment, but Taylor’s proven production could make that price appealing. Teams searching for an immediate upgrade in the backfield might view the opportunity as too attractive to ignore.

Broncos Emerge as Potential Landing Spot For Taylor Taylor

The Denver Broncos could be among the teams worth monitoring as negotiations unfold with the Colts. Head Coach Sean Payton has experimented with different options at running back, and adding a player of Taylor’s caliber could transform Denver’s offensive approach.

La Canfora specifically mentioned the Broncos as a potential destination while explaining why Indianapolis might wait until the final moments before making a move.

“The rate of injuries at that position likely prompts the Colts to take this down to the wire,” La Canfora wrote. “One exec suggested the Broncos, who have tried quite a few options at running back under Sean Payton without sustaining the consistent ground game he covets.”

Denver’s potential interest remains speculative, but the connection makes sense. Taylor could provide Payton with an established rushing threat capable of handling a substantial workload.

For Indianapolis, however, the decision involves more than simply identifying a willing trade partner. The Colts must determine whether the compensation outweighs the immediate impact of losing their most accomplished running back.

NFL Insider Expects The Colts To Trade Taylor

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from La Canfora’s report is his confidence that the Colts will move Taylor.

“Regardless, I expect him to be traded,” La Canfora noted.

That prediction adds another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating situation. Indianapolis could ultimately decide to retain Taylor if an acceptable offer never materializes. However, the possibility of acquiring a second-round selection could prove difficult to dismiss.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, the Colts face a decision that could reshape their offense while giving another contender a major boost.

Taylor’s future in Indianapolis appears increasingly uncertain, and the next several days could determine where the All-Pro finishes the 2026 season.