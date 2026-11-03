Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Arrives With 1 Week Left

The Indianapolis Colts are going to start to hear the ticking clock.
The NFL trade deadline is one week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Colts have yet to trade Jonathan Taylor — or fully decide whether they’re going to do so or not.
While it still seems highly likely that expiring contracts like Josh Downs and Grover Stewart get moved, Taylor remains more intriguing.
Taylor has two years on his contract after this one. He’ll be on this current deal through 2028. There isn’t necessarily timeline pressure on the Colts to move him.
Indy trading Taylor would be more about charting the best path for the future, and less about being desperate — which is why it’s not a given that Taylor gets sent anywhere at all.
But Colts fans are paying close attention to any update that comes out, and there’s a new one on Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Taylor Trade Update
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put together a trade board in October to rank the players who could be moved before the deadline.
The No. 1 player on that list, Jeffery Simmons, was traded from the Titans to the Bears — and so he’s off the board. The updated trade board on Tuesday now has Taylor listed as the No. 1 trade piece in the entire NFL.
“Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league and has been for some time,” Popper writes. “Since he was drafted in 2020, Taylor has more scrimmage yards than all RBs except for Derrick Henry. He is the type of explosive player who could change an offense. The Colts are in sell mode after firing GM Chris Ballard. They have already moved guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who were both ranked in the top five on our 1.0 board. Taylor signed a two-year extension with the Colts in August. Indianapolis would take on $10 million in dead money in 2027 if it traded Taylor, so the contract is not preventive.”
Taylor’s placement on the trade board doesn’t guarantee he will be dealt. It just shows how valuable he could be if he is moved.
Jonathan Taylor Landing Spots
Popper also lists four potential landing spots for Taylor.
One is the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven’t gotten enough out of Chase Brown this season.
Another is the New York Giants, who have had a revolving door at RB.
A third is the Minnesota Vikings, who have an aging and injured backfield.
And the fourth is the Seattle Seahawks — although maybe now they’re less likely since Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both made their returns on Monday night.
Still, it’s clear that a bunch of teams might want Taylor if he does indeed end up getting moved.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Arrives With 1 Week Left