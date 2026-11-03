Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Arrives With 1 Week Left

The Indianapolis Colts are going to start to hear the ticking clock.

The NFL trade deadline is one week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Colts have yet to trade Jonathan Taylor — or fully decide whether they’re going to do so or not.

While it still seems highly likely that expiring contracts like Josh Downs and Grover Stewart get moved, Taylor remains more intriguing.

Taylor has two years on his contract after this one. He’ll be on this current deal through 2028. There isn’t necessarily timeline pressure on the Colts to move him.

Indy trading Taylor would be more about charting the best path for the future, and less about being desperate — which is why it’s not a given that Taylor gets sent anywhere at all.

But Colts fans are paying close attention to any update that comes out, and there’s a new one on Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put together a trade board in October to rank the players who could be moved before the deadline.

The No. 1 player on that list, Jeffery Simmons, was traded from the Titans to the Bears — and so he’s off the board. The updated trade board on Tuesday now has Taylor listed as the No. 1 trade piece in the entire NFL.