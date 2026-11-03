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Colts Give Trade Candidate $35 Million Extension To Keep Him Before Deadline

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Defensive inemen Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts‘ roster is loaded with trade candidates, and the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline is only a week away.

At least one of those trade candidates isn’t going anywhere, though, after the Colts reached terms Tuesday on a $35 million contract extension.

That’s always the other alternative this time of year is to find an extension for a player on an expiring contract.

The Colts pulled that off on Tuesday with Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Colts Reach $35 Million Contract Extenion

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the extension news on Tuesday afternoon:

That’s a great way for Adebawore to cash in, and it’s also a small statement of intent by the Colts.

It shows that Indianapolis isn’t just totally punting on the next year or two. If anything, it would point to the potential to keep Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts know this is a lost season, but they aren’t yet throwing away the next few years, too. Adebawore is sticking around to try and help Indianapolis rebound as soon as next season.

Who is Adetomiwa Adebawore?

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 03: Adetomiwa Adebawore #95 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Adebawore is a 25-year-old defensive end.

The Colts drafted him out of Northwestern with the No. 110 overall pick (fourth round) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He measures at 6-foot-2 and 282 pounds and has spent his whole NFL career to this point with the Colts.

Adebawore has played 51 games for the Colts as of the time of his extension and has 10.5 career sacks.

He played 10 games as a rookie in 2023 and had just five tackles with 1.5 sacks.

In 2024, Adebawore got 16 games but had just seven tackles and 1.0 sack.

The 2025 season started to show what Adebawore could do. He got into all 17 regular season games, made 36 tackles and had 4.0 sacks.

This season, Adobawore is off to his best campaign yet. Through eight games, he has 19 tackles, including matching his career-high with 4.0 sacks. If he keeps it up, he’ll firmly establish a new best season in the NFL.

Considering he’s only 25, Adebawore is a solid investment for the Colts going forward. He can continue to improve and help them as they look to grow as a team in the years to come.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts Give Trade Candidate $35 Million Extension To Keep Him Before Deadline

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