Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Buzz Takes Explosive Turn

The Indianapolis Colts might have more potential suitors for Jonathan Taylor than any interested team would prefer. Acquiring the running back could require more than convincing Indianapolis to let him go. Possible buyers may also have to beat out several other franchises with the same idea.

That would give the Colts something valuable in negotiations: options. One interested team can walk away from an asking price. A crowded market creates more opportunities for Indianapolis to find an offer worth accepting.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered a revealing look at that market during an appearance on The Pivot with Ryan Clark. He identified six teams while describing the level of pursuit surrounding Taylor.

“Five or six teams have aggressively been pursuing him,” Schultz said. “Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Vikings.”

The word “aggressively” stands out. Schultz described something more substantial than teams simply checking whether Taylor might be available. However, his comments did not identify specific offers or suggest an agreement was close.

For Indianapolis, the challenge is turning that pursuit into compensation strong enough to justify a deal.

Jonathan Taylor Drawing Interest From Six Teams

The New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings give the Colts several possible negotiating partners.

Schultz did not rank those teams or identify a favorite. That leaves an important question unanswered: Which potential buyer is willing to make the strongest offer?

Interest alone will not settle that question. Each team must decide what Taylor would mean to its offense and how much draft capital it would sacrifice to acquire him.

The Colts, meanwhile, can compare their options. If multiple teams remain involved, Indianapolis could have a better chance of securing its desired return.

Still, six potential destinations do not automatically produce a bidding war. Some teams could pursue Taylor aggressively while maintaining firm limits on compensation.

Others might decide the cost is too high once negotiations become more specific. That makes the strength of the offers more important than the number of phone calls.

Colts Have a Major Jonathan Taylor Decision To Make

Trading Taylor would create an immediate hole in Indianapolis’ backfield. Any return would have to be weighed against what the Colts would lose on offense.

That is why Schultz’s update matters beyond the list of destinations. Indianapolis appears to have several opportunities to explore a deal, rather than relying on one team to meet its price.

There is no guarantee that any of those discussions leads to a trade. But with Schultz describing aggressive pursuit from across the league, the Colts could receive a serious test of their willingness to move Taylor.

The next development to watch is whether one of those six teams turns its interest into an offer Indianapolis accepts.