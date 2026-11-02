Colts Trade Rumors Take Wild Turn With Latest Report

The Indianapolis Colts could be preparing for some difficult decisions ahead of the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline. Much of the attention has centered on the team’s offensive personnel, but another position group is now generating considerable speculation. Indianapolis has several expensive contracts to consider, and keeping certain players beyond this season might not make financial sense.

According to a new report, the Colts and Chief Executive Officer Carlie Irsay-Gordon could be willing to part ways with a prominent member of their secondary.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently revealed that Indianapolis could look to trade one of its cornerbacks. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Charvarius Ward are two names worth monitoring, particularly because of their respective contracts.

“Sauce Gardner is likely to return from a more minor injury in Week 8 and the Colts would have to be willing to assume salary to facilitate a trade as he’s guaranteed $26M next season, but between him and Charvarius Ward who is due $18M in 2027 with no guarantees, something is going to give.”

Those financial commitments could force Indianapolis to choose which defensive back fits its plans moving forward.

The Colts Could Trade Sauce Gardner Or Charvarius Ward

La Canfora’s report included comments from a high-ranking NFL official who believes Indianapolis wants to move a cornerback.

“Oh, I think they want to move a corner,” the official told La Canfora.

That assessment raises questions about Gardner’s future. The talented cornerback is expected to return from a relatively minor injury, but his guaranteed salary complicates any potential deal.

Indianapolis would likely need to absorb some of Gardner’s remaining financial obligations to facilitate a trade. Finding a team willing to take on his contract could prove challenging, especially with the deadline approaching.

Ward presents a different situation. His lack of guaranteed money in 2027 could make him a more attractive option for interested teams seeking flexibility beyond the current season. However, the Colts must also consider what losing either player would mean for their defense.

Moving a starting cornerback during the season creates an immediate hole in the secondary. Indianapolis would need to determine whether the potential return outweighs the consequences of weakening its defensive backfield.

Indianapolis Could Make Several More Trades Before Deadline

The cornerback situation isn’t the only development worth watching in Indianapolis. La Canfora also suggested that the Colts are likely to trade at least one wide receiver before the deadline.

Josh Downs has already generated attention following reports of his trade request. Meanwhile, veteran Keenan Allen could also find himself playing elsewhere. Allen joined Indianapolis not too long ago, but La Canfora indicated that the Colts are open to moving him. The veteran receiver isn’t expected to command a significant return due to his age and contract.

These developments suggest Indianapolis could explore several roster changes rather than make one isolated transaction.

The next several days should provide a clearer picture of the team’s intentions. With Gardner, Ward, Downs and Allen all entering trade discussions, the Colts have multiple decisions to make before November 10.

Whether Indianapolis ultimately moves a cornerback remains uncertain, but La Canfora’s latest reporting suggests the secondary deserves just as much attention as the offense.