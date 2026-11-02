Colts’ Asking Price For Josh Downs Suddenly Changes

The Indianapolis Colts might have to settle for less than they want in a Josh Downs trade. Finding interested teams is one part of the equation. Getting one to meet their asking price could prove more difficult, even with several potential landing spots worth watching.

Downs offers plenty for a team seeking help at receiver. However, the latest assessment of his market leaves room for a buyer to negotiate. That could become an important distinction as Indianapolis weighs what it would accept to move him.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz outlined that gap while discussing Downs’ trade outlook on The Pivot with Ryan Clark. His prediction puts the potential return below the pick Indianapolis is seeking.

“Then you have Josh Downs,” Schultz said. “Now, the Colts want a third-round pick for him, but I think ultimately, RC, they’ll probably get a fourth.”

That is a projection, rather than confirmation that the Colts have lowered their price. Nevertheless, it raises the possibility that Indianapolis will face a choice between accepting a smaller return and keeping its receiver.

For interested teams, the difference between those two rounds could be enough to keep negotiations moving.

Colts’ Josh Downs Offers Buyers More Than Receiving Help

Schultz’s assessment also explained why Downs could appeal to teams seeking more than another target.

“He’s very valuable in the receiving game,” Schultz said.

He highlighted Downs’ punt-return ability before pointing to another part of his offensive value.

“He’s been very good on third down,” Schultz said.

Those qualities give a potential buyer multiple reasons to make a call. A receiver who can help extend possessions offers a specific benefit, particularly when an offense needs a dependable option in critical situations.

Punt-return ability adds another consideration. A team could evaluate Downs as someone capable of helping its offense and special teams with one acquisition.

However, recognizing those benefits does not guarantee a third-round offer. Buyers can like the player while disagreeing with the price, which is exactly where Schultz’s prediction becomes significant.

The Colts would need a sufficiently strong offer to justify moving Downs. An interested team, meanwhile, has reason to test whether Indianapolis will budge.

Steelers, Chiefs and Commanders Named As Teams To Watch

Schultz identified three teams when discussing where Downs could land.

“I would say keep an eye on the Steelers, Chiefs, and Commanders.”

His wording makes those clubs worth monitoring, although it does not establish that any has submitted an offer.

Multiple interested teams could help Indianapolis defend its asking price. But that only matters if one is willing to pay it.

For now, Schultz sees a fourth-round pick as the more likely outcome. Whether the Colts accept that valuation could determine if Downs actually changes teams within the next week or so.