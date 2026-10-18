Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter Labeled Potential HC Candidate by Former Steelers Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a very important Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and while the Titans have yet to win a game this year, this is a contest that the Colts desperately need to win. If there was ever a time for the offense to get going, now would be the time to do so.

On the field, Daniel Jones will be calling the shots for the offense, but behind the scenes, Jim Bob Cooter is the guy pulling the strings. Cooter is now in his fourth year with Indianapolis as its offensive coordinator, and if you ask one of his longtime coaching acquaintances, Derius Swinton II, he thinks Cooter could quickly become a head coach candidate for teams across the league.

Jim Bob Cooter Draws Head Coach Praise From Derius Swinton II

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Cooter has been a football coach for nearly 20 years now, spending the majority of his time in the NFL working on the offensive side of the ball. His most notable stint (besides his work with the Colts) saw him spend three years with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator, which is one of several stops during his career where he has worked alongside Swinton.

Throughout their respective careers, Cooter and Swinton have spent time together with the Tennessee Volunteers in college and the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Lions. As a result, if there’s anyone who knows what Cooter is capable of, it’s Swinton, who most recently spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indy’s offense hasn’t necessarily been firing on all cylinders this season (thanks to a handful of injuries), but Cooter is largely responsible for turning this unit into the sort of high-powered group they can be when everyone is healthy and on the field. Cooter has never been a head coach during his career, but Swinton believes it’s only a matter of time until he gets an opportunity to lead his own team.

“I truly believe when his opportunity comes again to call plays fully, he will be on everyone’s ‘Hot’ List for head coaching candidates.,” Swinton said in an interview with Colts Wire.

Jim Bob Cooter, Colts Aiming to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 6

Getty Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Swinton is obviously going to be a bit biased when it comes to championing Cooter, but his offensive acumen is tough to ignore. While he doesn’t have any experience working with a defense, that isn’t necessarily a prerequisite to success as a head coach. However, it feels like Indy’s offense would need to enjoy a bit more success this season in order for Cooter to truly emerge as a head coach candidate.

For now, Cooter is focused on his job with the Colts, which involves leading the team to victory over a winless Titans squad. This is a game Indianapolis should be able to win, but nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL. Kickoff for this contest is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and if Indy doesn’t end up winning this game, that could spell trouble for this team.