49ers Urged to Test Jaguars’ Stance on Brian Thomas Jr. Before Trade Deadline

Jacksonville’s front office can issue all the public denials they want, but the league isn’t buying the hands-off narrative on Brian Thomas Jr.

The reality is that their former first-rounder is managing just 21 yards a game in a scheme that has effectively iced him out.

With San Francisco staring down a heavily depleted receiving corps and the trade deadline creeping closer, the 49ers would be foolish not to force the Jaguars to back up their words with a hard no

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay sees the 49ers making a move for the Jaguars wide receiver, testing their waters with a 2nd-round pick.

“The San Francisco 49ers have battled through a myriad of injuries to emerge as one of the season’s top Super Bowl contenders, but the attrition their receiving corps has suffered will likely require a trade for someone like Brian Thomas Jr. to fix,” Kay wrote.

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. to 49ers?

Until now, Marvin Harrison Jr. sucked up every ounce of trade-deadline oxygen. With Harrison off the board to Houston, Thomas instantly becomes the next-in-line target for teams hunting high-upside weapons.

“Following Marvin Harrison Jr.’s trade to the Houston Texans, Brian Thomas Jr. becomes the next promising but disappointing 2024 first-round wideout for teams to target. BTJ had an outstanding rookie campaign — earning a Pro Bowl nod after racking up 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches — but has regressed significantly over the past two seasons.”

However, Jacksonville isn’t desperate to trade Thomas. The outside perception is that Thomas is rotting on the bench while his trade value decays. But the internal reality is much simpler: Coen runs a hard-nosed offense built on tight-end blocking and tough running, so if a receiver isn’t doing the dirty work, he isn’t getting on the field.

General manager James Gladstone and Coen aren’t going to surrender a 24-year-old vertical threat with a 1,200-yard rookie baseline on his resume for day-two or three draft change.

Selling low on a prime talent five weeks into a season isn’t something the Jaguars need to do, not when they’re winning. Until a contender coughs up real Day 1 or Day 2 draft leverage to compensate for his top-tier ceiling, Thomas stays in Florida as depth until the offense needs a vertical spark.

49ers in a Precarious Position

The San Francisco 49ers named top landing spot for Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors as steam picks up.

Whether the 49ers are desperate enough to make an offer the Jacksonville front office can not ignore, which will generally be an early Day 2 pick, is the real question.

San Francisco locked in Brock Purdy on his massive five-year, $265 million extension back in May 2025. With his cap hit escalating rapidly starting this season, cheap rookie talent on four-year control is suddenly the most vital currency John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan possess.

Trading away a Day 2 pick for Thomas Jr. isn’t just surrendering a draft selection—it’s giving up four years of affordable labor right when the quarterback’s contract starts eating up real cap space.

On top of that, if Thomas turns out to be a pure half-season rental and walks in free agency, San Francisco doesn’t even get a third-round compensatory pick back to soften the blow. Compensatory formulas favor teams losing high-priced starters, not mid-season trade rentals with low production numbers.

For John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, dumping a premium top-100 pick on a high-risk rental right before paying their franchise quarterback isn’t a smart move.