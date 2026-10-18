Bhayshul Tuten TD Pass Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars First Half vs. Houston Texans

Trevor Lawrence was particularly upset about the Jaguars‘ penalties last week, but Jacksonville followed the same pattern this week in the first half vs. the Texans in London.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten has reached the end zone three times today, but only two of his touchdowns counted, since one of Tuten’s touchdowns was negated by a penalty.

Bhayshul Tuten TD Negated in First Half

A Tuten touchdown run was overturned on a bad holding call early in the game, a major error by the official that was particularly costly when the Jaguars came away with no points after a Trevor Lawrence interception on the same possession.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz called it out to be an officiating error, saying the penalty didn’t look like a penalty at all.

“RB Bhayshul Tuten just lost a TD because the refs called Brenton Strange for holding on a play he didn’t hold,” Schultz wrote. Not only did it take the TD off the board, but the Jaguars ended up turning the ball over to the Texans two plays later on third-and-goal, leaving them trailing behind 0-7.

Tuten, however, had a revenge play ready shortly after.

Jaguars, Tuten Make a Solid Comeback

In the second quarter, Tuten left no doubt when he caught two short Trevor Lawrence passes and scored on both of them. On the first, he wound his way through the Texans’ defense for a 27-yard touchdown. The Texans also put up a good fight, as C.J. Stroud hit Foster Moreau for another TD, his second of the game, to put Houston back up 14–7.

Tuten didn’t take long to score his second touchdown, an easy one this time, as the Texans left him open on second-and-goal for a two-yard touchdown.

However, a Texans field goal gave Houston a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Whether Bhayshul Tuten keeps working his magical momentum or Parker Washington chips into the touchdown tally could end up as the deciding factor in Jacksonville’s Week 6 clash. Furthermore, if that negated touchdown ultimately costs Jacksonville down the stretch, expect fans to completely rip officiating and refereeing apart across social media before the final whistle even blows.