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Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten News Overshadows Injury Uncertainty

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Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The good news is the easy part: Bhayshul Tuten doesn’t have a designation on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 10 injury report.

He’s not even listed as questionable despite missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Tuten was back at practice on Friday, and the Jags clear feel he’s good to go.

On the one hand, that makes sense. Tuten didn’t practice at all before Week 9’s Thursday Night Football game and still was active and got 12 carries (for 29 yards and a TD).

But on the other hand, the end result of this odd week of Tuten practice sequencing overshadows the fact that there still might be questions or concerns here.

It’ll be worth watching to see what Tuten looks like this week against the Titans.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Uncertainty

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Bhayshul Tuten of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the NFL London Series match between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The reality of this Tuten injury saga is that it’s been a little unusual from the start.

Every indication is that he hurt his foot/ankle when he rolled it in the first quarter of the Jaguars’ Sunday game in Week 8. He played the rest of that game, though, and put up big numbers, so it didn’t seem like anything to worry about.

Then Tuten was a ‘DNP’ on the injury report for each of the three days leading into the Week 9 Thursday night game during the short week, a game in which he played, ran 12 times and helped the Jaguars get a comfortable win.

It seemed like after the mini-bye and extended rest that follows a Thursday night game that Tuten would be back to normal for this week’s practicing, but then he wasn’t. He sat Wednesday and Thursday.

But the return to practice Friday, and no injury designation, is positive news for the Jaguars.

The whole situation does keep Jaguars fans just a bit on edge, though. They’re going to want to see Tuten look like his normal self on Sunday to alleviate any lingering concern.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Impact

GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

It’s worth keeping an eye on how Chris Rodriguez Jr. is used early in Sunday’s game.

If the Jaguars decide to be a bit cautious with Tuten, Rodriguez could see some early-down work in a game the Jags are expected to win comfortably.

Or maybe the Jaguars will simply prove that Tuten is totally fine and give him the ball early and often.

Jacksonville has big goals over the long run, so don’t be surprised if Rodriguez gets mixed in just to make sure Tuten stays intact.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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