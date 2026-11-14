Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten News Overshadows Injury Uncertainty

The good news is the easy part: Bhayshul Tuten doesn’t have a designation on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 10 injury report.

He’s not even listed as questionable despite missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Tuten was back at practice on Friday, and the Jags clear feel he’s good to go.

On the one hand, that makes sense. Tuten didn’t practice at all before Week 9’s Thursday Night Football game and still was active and got 12 carries (for 29 yards and a TD).

But on the other hand, the end result of this odd week of Tuten practice sequencing overshadows the fact that there still might be questions or concerns here.

It’ll be worth watching to see what Tuten looks like this week against the Titans.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Uncertainty

The reality of this Tuten injury saga is that it’s been a little unusual from the start.

Every indication is that he hurt his foot/ankle when he rolled it in the first quarter of the Jaguars’ Sunday game in Week 8. He played the rest of that game, though, and put up big numbers, so it didn’t seem like anything to worry about.

Then Tuten was a ‘DNP’ on the injury report for each of the three days leading into the Week 9 Thursday night game during the short week, a game in which he played, ran 12 times and helped the Jaguars get a comfortable win.

It seemed like after the mini-bye and extended rest that follows a Thursday night game that Tuten would be back to normal for this week’s practicing, but then he wasn’t. He sat Wednesday and Thursday.

But the return to practice Friday, and no injury designation, is positive news for the Jaguars.

The whole situation does keep Jaguars fans just a bit on edge, though. They’re going to want to see Tuten look like his normal self on Sunday to alleviate any lingering concern.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Impact

It’s worth keeping an eye on how Chris Rodriguez Jr. is used early in Sunday’s game.

If the Jaguars decide to be a bit cautious with Tuten, Rodriguez could see some early-down work in a game the Jags are expected to win comfortably.

Or maybe the Jaguars will simply prove that Tuten is totally fine and give him the ball early and often.

Jacksonville has big goals over the long run, so don’t be surprised if Rodriguez gets mixed in just to make sure Tuten stays intact.