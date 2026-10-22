Jaguars Sign 4.4 40 Speed From Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars just lost to the Houston Texans in Week 6, but they’ve since gotten at least a tiny bit of revenge by signing a player from the Texans.

Jamal Hill was on the Texans, but they waived him, and the Jaguars have signed him, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Houston clearly didn’t have big plans for Hill, but it still has the potential to be a small victory for the Jags, because Hill is quite the athlete.

Hill will begin his time in Jacksonville on the practice squad, according to Wilson.

Who is Jamal Hill?

Hill is a converted safety who now plays linebacker and is a solid special teams contributor.

He’s originally from the state of Georgia and was a three-star recruit who went to Oregon to play for the Ducks.

Hill spent his entire college career at Oregon. He converted from safety to linebacker for his final season and played in 14 games with 31 tackles (including five tackles for loss), two forced fumbles and two sacks.

He didn’t get an NFL Combine invite but showed off his athleticism at Oregon’s Pro Day.

Hill was listed with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash there, but Wilson’s post sharing that Hill had signed with the Jaguars noted that the athlete has run a 4.41-second 40 at some point.

While only 6-feet tall, Hill’s wingspan measured an impressive 6-foot-6 at his Pro Day.

The Texans drafted him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 188 overall.

He had four tackles across eight games as a rookie.

In the 2025 season, Hill played in 12 games for Houston and had six tackles with one forced fumble.

Hill dealt with a wrist injury this past offseason and didn’t immediately make the Texans’ roster, although he was since promoted to the gameday roster in mid-September.

Jamal Hill Did Play Vs. Jaguars

The Texans did have Hill on the active roster for their game in London against the Jaguars that they won 34-31 in Week 6.

Hill didn’t record any stats, but it was the fifth game he played in this season for Houston. He’s got four tackles so far.

The Texans were likely waiving Hill to try and pass him through to their practice squad again, but the Jaguars didn’t let that happen and instead dealt a small blow to their division rival.

Hill is just 25 years old and an impressive athlete, so Jacksonville might have legitimate plans of using him in particular roles once he can get up to speed on how the Jaguars operate.