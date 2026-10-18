Why Chris Rodriguez Jr. is Getting Carries Over Bhayshul Tuten for Jaguars

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was absolutely gashing the Houston Texans‘ defense midway through the first quarter in London on Sunday in Week 6.

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ backup RB had come into the game in place of Bhayshul Tuten, and it was like he simply couldn’t be brought down by the first defender or two that got to him.

On his first five carries, Rodriguez had 36 yards. He was dominating the Texans as the Jags moved the ball right down the field.

For those just tuning in to the game broadcast in the United States on Sunday morning, though, it might’ve been confusing that Tuten wasn’t out there.

Why is Chris Rodriguez Jr. Playing Over Bhayshul Tuten?

It’s not shocking that Rodriguez gets some time for the Jaguars. That’s been the case all season.

Tuten is clearly the lead back, but Rodriguez is a key factor for what the Jags do.

Rodriguez is in his first year with the Jaguars. He was a free agent in the offseason after a quality 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

The Jags let Travis Etienne leave in free agency, which allowed them to make Tuten the top dog in the RB room, but they needed another body. They chose Rodriguez, who is a bruising runner who can help set the tone.

So at least a few drives per game, the Jaguars send Rodriguez out there to start the drive.

Bhayshul Tuten Outlook

Good drives by Rodriguez can actually help Tuten’s chances of producing.

On this strong Rodriguez drive in the first quarter on Sunday, for example, Tuten came back in once Rodriguez had led the Jaguars most of the way down the field. There was a chance Tuten was going to get a touchdown to cap a drive on which Rodriguez had done most of the work. Although it’s worth noting that Rodriguez then came back in for Tuten, so it works both ways.

It’s also helpful for Tuten to get to take a breather now and then. Being an NFL RB can be a tough gig to do for 100% of the plays.

Teams that don’t have a trustworthy backup running back can find themselves in tough situations occasionally.

The Jags, though, have Rodriguez (and the pass-catching back LeQuint Allen). It helps Tuten be the best version of himself.