Why Parker Washington Isn’t Catching Passes for Jaguars vs. Bengals

Parker Washington is supposed to be one of the top options in the passing attack for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If you were watching the Jags take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 4, you wouldn’t know it.

Washington had an early run for three yards, but that was all through three quarters.

That’s right — this potential franchise cornerstone didn’t have a single catch through three quarters of action in a game between two of the top quarterbacks and teams in the AFC.

Why Isn’t Parker Washington Catching Passes?

There are obviously layers to this, but the reality is that QB Trevor Lawrence is simply spreading the ball around in a way that doesn’t involve Washington.

He is playing, for those wondering. He remains an explosive weapon.

He’s just not getting the chance to take flight on Sunday.

Parker Washington after Week 3 https://t.co/qtSX4J0nad — Underdog (@Underdog) October 4, 2026

Washington has always been a bit fascinating as a potential top WR, because he never really looked like he’d blossom to that high of a level.

He was always an exciting return man and a gadget player with the ball in his hands, but does he have the skillset to be an all-around wideout?

That’s what is in question on Sunday.

Jaguars’ Pass-Catching Stats

Through the first 50 minutes of Sunday’s game, six different Jaguars had caught passes. None of them were Washington.

Their leading receiver up to that point was the tight end Brenton Strange. He had caught 4-of-5 targets for 60 yards.

Josh Cameron, the sixth-round rookie WR, was next. He had two catches for 42 yards, grabbing both his targets.

Jakobi Meyers had caught 3-of-4 targets for 33 yards.

Even Brian Thomas Jr., who has been rough this season, had caught both of his targets through 50 minutes for 17 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher had one catch for 15 yards on a pair of targets.

And Lawrence had hit RB Bhayshul Tuten one time for nine yards on his lone target.

At that point, Washington had two targets but no catches.

There’s been a general feeling that as Thomas has fallen out of favor in the offense, it would mean Washington gets more work.

On Sunday, though, Lawrence was spreading the ball around a lot, and the Jags also weren’t throwing a super high volume of passes. That made it tough for Washington to get involved after a quiet start.

He should still be useful going forward, but this shows he may still have some quiet weeks, too.