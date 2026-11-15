Chiefs Final Injury Roundup vs. Falcons: Chris Jones Update, Patrick Mahomes Cleared, 4 Ruled Out

The Kansas City Chiefs have finalized their injury updates ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, with four players ruled out and positive news regarding Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes.

Defensive tackle Jones will play after traveling separately to Atlanta for a personal matter, while Mahomes has no injury designation after the elbow injury he suffered against the New York Jets.

Running back Kenneth Walker III headlines the list of unavailable players after developing groin tightness late in the practice week.

Offensive lineman Jaylonn Moore, defensive lineman Peter Woods, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott have also been ruled out.

The Chiefs enter the November 15 matchup with a 6-2 record and an opportunity to match the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West.

Chiefs Confirm Chris Jones Will Play After Separate Trip to Atlanta

Chris Jones has rejoined the team in Atlanta. He will play tomorrow. https://t.co/xKnMK9ZchP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026

Jones’ status became a question Saturday when Kansas City announced that the defensive tackle would travel to Atlanta separately from the rest of the team.

The Chiefs attributed the arrangement to a personal matter rather than an injury.

Saturday evening, the team confirmed that Jones had arrived.

“Chris Jones has rejoined the team in Atlanta,” the Chiefs announced on X. “He will play tomorrow.”

Jones’ travel arrangements came after Friday’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted flights. The Chiefs did not expect those disruptions to affect their scheduled team flight.

Jones is coming off an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance against the Jets.

The veteran defensive tackle recorded two sacks, five quarterback pressures and a batted pass in Kansas City’s 35-12 victory.

The Chiefs’ defense also recorded five sacks of Jets quarterback Geno Smith and generated a 50% pressure rate.

Kenneth Walker III Headlines 4 Chiefs Players Ruled Out Against Falcons

Walker will miss Sunday’s game after reporting groin tightness Friday morning.

The running back, who ranks second in the NFL in rushing, did not practice Friday. Kansas City ultimately decided to give him a week to recover.

After Friday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid said the team was evaluating Walker’s response to treatment.

“We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon, with rehab and through tomorrow,” Reid told reporters.

“Somewhere he tweaked it. We’re kind of feeling it out just to see where we’re at with that [groin]. We’re not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t.”

Rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to handle first-team running back duties in Walker’s absence.

Kansas City’s final injury report includes the following designations:

Kenneth Walker III, RB – Groin – Out

Jaylonn Moore, OL – Ankle – Out

Peter Woods, DL – Neck – Out

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT – Knee – Out

Mansoor Delane, CB – Shoulder – Questionable

Jaydn Ott, RB = Hamstring – Questionable

Patrick Mahomes Cleared After Elbow Injury Against Jets

Mahomes will be available against Atlanta after participating fully in practice throughout the week.

The Chiefs quarterback injured his right elbow after taking a hard hit during the November 8 victory over New York.

An MRI taken afterward showed no major injury, according to NFL Network.

Kansas City also sought additional medical opinions from two doctors who specialize in treating baseball players, ESPN reported.

Dr. Vincent Key, the Kansas City Royals’ head team physician, and Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers’ team physician and orthopedic consultant, reviewed Mahomes’ scans.

The examinations identified a muscle strain and what one source described as “a very small sprain of his UCL.”

Both specialists agreed that Mahomes could safely return to action.

The quarterback received treatment for soreness during the week but completed his practice throws and was not assigned a game status.

Kansas City will face Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs can improve to 7-2 with a victory, matching the Broncos, who are on their bye week.