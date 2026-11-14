Chris Jones Announcement Turns Heads Before Chiefs-Falcons Game

Kansas City Chiefs look to stack another win when they face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Despite the FAA ground stop disrupting the airways, the Chiefs are able to travel to Atlanta without issue.

The Chiefs, however, did receive bad news regarding superstar running back Kenneth Walker, who was officially ruled out for Week 10 with a groin injury. Walker has been the backbone of their offense with 159 carries for 872 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

In the same announcement, the Chiefs revealed some news about star defensive tackle Chris Jones that caught attention.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Is Not Traveling with the Team Due to Personal Reasons

The Chiefs shared in their statement, “Jones (NIR – Personal) will not travel with the team and will arrive on his own to Atlanta. He has no game designation.”

Hopefully, everything is okay with Jones and his family. He shares two sons, “Deuce,” and Carson, with ex-girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. The mysterious status brought more questions than answers. One fan complained, “Why is this a weekly thing with a player on this team it’s ridiculous.” Another person posted, “What is up with folks traveling apart from the team.”

One man added, “I swear no other team lets players just dip for personal reasons at the insane rate we do.”

Jones, who signed a five-year $158.75 million extension in 2024, broke out against the Jets last week. He earned the AFC “Defensive Player of the Week” honor after recording five pressures, two sacks, and a batted pass. The Chiefs defense as a whole sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith five times and recorded a 50% pressure rate.

Chiefs Star Chris Jones Admitted He Lied About Not Caring About Sacks

Jones headed into the Jets game last week with a half-sack to his name this season. He told reporters at the time, “I don’t play for stats. I mean, sacks are huge, can’t say nothing, but I don’t play for stats. I play for letters. W and L. Most important thing is winning. That’s the most important thing.

“Sometimes, my job isn’t for me to go out there and get six sacks. Sometimes, it’s to open up for other players to be successful.”

Flash forward a week, Jones took it all back. “Listen, I know last week I was like, sacks don’t matter. I lied. Sacks are everything