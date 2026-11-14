Former Chiefs WR’s Wife Shares Strong Message After Abrupt Cut

Just before the NFL trade deadline expired this week, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled the trigger on a move to obtain wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

In the exchange, Kansas City received Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick while the Colts got a 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round pick. The following day, the Chiefs released wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio.

The news came as a blow to Chiefs Kingdom, as the former undrafted free agent became a fan favorite during his four-year tenure with the franchise. Remigio, who tied the knot with his wife, Maureen Remigio, this summer, had made Kansas City home.

Remigio, who appeared in all eight games with the Chiefs thus far this season, was quickly scooped up by the Houston Texans the next day. While it took some time for Maureen to get used to living in the Midwest, she shared a heartfelt goodbye upon their departure.

Nikko Remigio and His Wife, Maureen, Shared Heartfelt Goodbyes to Chiefs Kingdom

Maureen, a former track athlete, she was a member of the Philippines national team, shared a highlight video from living in Kansas City and cheering for the Chiefs.

She captioned the post, “to the people who made sure we always had a seat at the table here, you guys made KC feel like home. Thank you for loving this Filipina!”

Remigio, 27, also shared a heartfelt message. He wrote, “My dream of playing in the NFL came true in Kansas City and I am so grateful to everyone in Chiefs Kingdom for the last four seasons together.

“The love that this community has shown me and my wife will never be forgotten. The midwest took in a guy from the west coast, and later Mau, and treated us like family from day one. We did amazing things here together and I promise you that I gave everything I had everytime my cleats touched the ground.”

“From training camp in St. Joe to playing in the Super Bowl, I cherished each moment. I appreciate every fan, teammate, coach, and staff member that I was so lucky to meet and work with during my time. When God closes one door, he opens another, and while I’m excited to join the Houston Texans’ active roster, KC will forever be in my heart.

“Thank you for everything!! H-Town, let’s get it‼️ With love, Nikko.”

Nikko Remigio’s Wife, Maureen, Rediscovered Herself in Kansas City

Just a few days before his abrupt cut, Maureen shared a video speaking about giving up her life in the Philippines to be with Remigio in Kansas City. The couple first met while she was training in California with “the best speed coach,” she said. At the time, Remigio was also training with him, but for the NFL Combine.

“When I moved here, to Kansas, I would say I was struggling. I was probably a little depressed because, you know, Kansas is different from the Philippines,” she said. Her biggest struggle, “I attached my identity, my self-worth, and who I was so much to what I did, which was my job and my work and my accomplishments.”

“Learning to rediscover myself and relearn what I really wanted,” she added. “I didn’t understand the whole WAG community, I didn’t understand the whole culture around football, and that first year, moving here, I felt so lost during football season.”

Maureen, who also worked as a reporter, has since found her niche with cooking, content creation, and running.