Taylor Swift Shares Personal News Before Chiefs-Falcons Game

The Kansas City Chiefs landed safely in Atlanta ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

While fans hope to see Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season due to security reasons.

Kelce looks to have another big game after a historic performance last week. During the Chiefs’ 35-12 win over the New York Jets, he led with a team-high 72 receiving yards and scored a rushing touchdown, his 108th career score. The 37-year-old made NFL history, moving past Rob Gronkowski for third all-time most total touchdowns by a tight end.

Swift is also having a wildly successful week. In addition to announcing she’ll perform live at the 60th annual CMA Awards on November 18, the pop star learned she’ll receive The Hollywood Reporter’s prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during its annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala next month.

In the meantime, Swift’s Oscar campaign continues for the song she penned for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” While speaking at the Critics’ Choice press conference on November 13, she shared a poignant statement on infusing her personal life into her songs.

Taylor Swift Speaks About Pressure to Write Songs About Her Personal Life

A lot has happened in Swift’s life over the past several years, but marrying Kelce in front over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden stands out as a major milestone.

Swift has not shied away from writing about her romance with Kelce, several songs off “The Life of a Showgirl,” such as “Wood,” “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and the most recent encore track, “Cleveland!” have clear messages on their relationship.

However, when it came to writing a song for the beloved “Toy Story” character, Jessie, Swift shared conflicting feelings, as reported by Fresh Fiction’s Courtney Howard.

“In one way, there’s more pressure, because you really want to get it right for this character you love and especially wanting to honor the film’s I’ve adored for so long,” she said. “But another way there’s a pressure release valve of not having to write about my personal life and being able to participate in a story I wasn’t just watching unfold.”

However, Swift drew from personal life while crafting the song with producer Jack Antonoff. “In terms of the specific type of gratitude, it’s something I’ve arrived at recently in my life… There’s like a weight lifted when you realize you don’t have to carry that particular thing around anymore. It took me awhile to learn how to release certain things from the load you drag around. And I happened to see the movie at the perfect time to write this.”

Taylor Swift Shared a Funny Story About ‘Husband’ Travis Kelce at a Screening

Earlier this month, Swift attended a “Toy Story 5” screening and stayed for a Q&A with writer and director Andrew Stanton, where she turned heads with a casual “husband” remark.

The 14-time Grammy winner opened up about moving to Nashville at age 14, being the new kid at school and immediately befriending Abigail Anderson. Swift and Anderson remain best friends.

“The two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ voices,” Swift told the crowd in Manhattan. “And we still do this. And it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” she added before doing her best impression.

“When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film.”