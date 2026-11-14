Taylor Swift Shares Exciting News Days Before Chiefs-Falcons Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, have a lot to celebrate this year.

After tying the knot in front of more than 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden this summer, Kelce returned to play his 14th NFL season, while Swift continues to rake in major awards as a songwriter.

Swift cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs during their 35-12 win over the New York Jets last week. Next up, the Chiefs travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kansas City’s schedule gets a little crazy over the holidays, as they face the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 before taking on the Buffalo Bills four days later on Thanksgiving.

However, Kelce can’t wait to spend the holidays with Swift.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man, I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones,” he said amid his Tommy Hilfiger campaign. “I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

While it’s not clear if the pop star and Kelce have put up their Christmas tree, Swift’s presents are ready.

Taylor Swift Launched Her Christmas Gift Collection

From mugs and sweaters to scarves to a plush cat wearing a cardigan, Swift’s holiday collection, available exclusively on her website, truly has something for everyone. Taylor Nation, the singer’s official fan club, announced the news on November 13.

Swift’s song, “Cleveland!” — inspired by Kelce and his hometown, and panned by most critics, proudly plays in the background.

There are several gifts inspired by her newest music from “The Life of a Showgirl,” including an “Opalite” spray bottle pendant necklace and a friendship rock.

Fans celebrated “Swiftmas” on social media with the tree ornaments, retailing at $25 a piece, becoming a clear favorite in many shopping carts.

There’s even a sourdough ornament, as the 14-time Grammy winner famously handed out personally baked loaves during her press tour last year. Several ornaments sold out quickly such as The Getaway Car and It’s a Love Story Castle glass ornament. The acoustic piano and one sock locket ornaments are already sold out, as well.

Fans Complained Items in Taylor Swift’s Holiday Collection Were Too Expensive, But Bought Them Anyway

While numerous Swifties complained about the high prices, items still flew off the shelves. The “Take Me to the Lakes” Sherpa sweater, which retails for $125, quickly sold out. The plush cat toy in a cardigan ($50) and 1989 Seagull Rhinestone tumbler ($50) also sold out within an hour of the online store launching.

One fan commented on Instagram, “this is ridiculous *reaches hand into back pocket* a complete waste of money *pulls out wallet* it’s not even that cute *opens wallet* i don’t even want any of this *checks out*.” Another fan wrote, “emptying my bank account for these.”