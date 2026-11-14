Brittany Mahomes Reveals New Look at Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Rehab Ahead of Chiefs-Falcons Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is recovering from an elbow injury, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the quarterback spending time with their children ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Brittany showed Patrick and their three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden, coloring a cardboard house together.

“Our afternoon activity. Everyone is working so hard,” Brittany said in the video.

Patrick was wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm as he worked on the cardboard house. The quarterback previously used compression gear while recovering from torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee.

Brittany, who recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, shared the video days after Patrick injured his elbow during Kansas City’s November 8 game against the New York Jets.

Andy Reid Provides Update on Patrick Mahomes’ Elbow Injury

Mahomes suffered the injury during the Chiefs’ 35-12 victory over the Jets. He appeared to be in significant pain following the play but returned to the game after being evaluated.

On November 9, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that an MRI showed no major structural damage to Mahomes’ elbow. The injury was described as a sprain or strain.

“It was more positive news than negative news,” Reid said. “It looks like it’s just a matter of rehabbing and getting rid of some of the soreness.”

Reid listed Mahomes as day-to-day.

According to OrthoSleeve, compression sleeves are commonly used during injury recovery to help reduce swelling, minimize pain and improve circulation.

Mahomes previously wore a compression sleeve on his left leg while rehabilitating from his season-ending knee injury in December 2025.

During that recovery, the quarterback shared video of himself throwing a football indoors while wearing the sleeve.

Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Shares Details of His Injury Preparation

Following the Jets game, Mahomes’ longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, shared footage of the quarterback’s training exercises in response to a fan asking about his elbow preparation.

Stroupe, who has worked with Mahomes since high school, posted clips of the quarterback performing exercises designed to improve strength, mobility and stability.

“Strength is an expression, not a measurement,” Stroupe wrote on Instagram.

“These are weekly movements we have done for decades that target; Tissue resilience, force absorption, mobility, stability, flexibility.”

He continued, “The game has risk you cannot control but you can proactively prepare for your best chance when you are put in those situations.”

Sports commentator Nick Wright shared Stroupe’s video on X and credited Mahomes’ preparation for helping him withstand the hit against New York.

“This is what I was talking about yesterday,” Wright wrote.

“Obviously, some of what makes Mahomes special is his toughness, but it’s also his year-round preparation that allows him to withstand the type of hit he took Sunday and simply get hurt from it, rather than have a season-ending injury.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Falcons on Sunday, November 15, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.