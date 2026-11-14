Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comments About Raising Children 4 Months After Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift is opening up about raising children four months after marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old singer discussed the challenges parents face when deciding how much technology to introduce to their children during a recent press conference promoting “Toy Story 5.”

Swift, who married Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July 2026, contributed the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” to the animated film.

During the press conference, she addressed the movie’s storyline about technology and its impact on childhood.

“I have so many friends who’ve gone to see this film because they have a young child and they don’t really know what to do about the whole iPad thing,” Swift said, via HELLO!.

“We don’t have all the information yet on what we should do or shouldn’t do, and it’s really a parent-to-parent decision,” she continued.

Swift’s comments come as previous remarks from Kelce about potentially having children have resurfaced.

Taylor Swift Discusses Parenting Challenges and Technology in ‘Toy Story 5’

Swift said she has heard from friends who are navigating decisions about technology and screen time with their children.

“So I think that a lot of parents go in there and they’re like, ‘I wonder if Toy Story’s figured out how we should handle technology?'” she explained.

“And I think that the way [the director and writers] approached this and handled it, they’ve done such a beautiful job of emphasizing that — they’re not heavy-handed about it.”

The singer also acknowledged that technology presents complicated decisions for families.

Swift said “there’s no bad guy” when it comes to technology, but praised the film’s approach to childhood and imagination.

The movie “really does emphasize trying to elongate childhoods, trying to make space and room for imagination, and I think that’s just a wonderful thing for them to have chosen as a message in this,” she said.

Swift also discussed the film’s focus on friendships and how relationships can change over time.

“You may feel, ‘oh, that friend I had, that was really a special time, and even though I don’t know that person anymore, I hope they’re doing great,’ or feeling like you could count on your friends to be there when you needed them; feeling like you don’t need to have a million of the wrong friends,” she explained.

Travis Kelce Previously Shared His Thoughts on Having Children

Kelce has also talked about having children. During an October episode of his “New Heights” podcast, his brother, Jason Kelce, brought up the idea of getting their extended family together for a reunion. A clip of the conversation resurfaced on X in June 2026.

“Do I sense a Kelce family reunion in the works?” Jason asked.

“We really don’t have a big family. It might be nice to meet some of the Kelce relatives that we don’t know.”

Travis agreed with the idea.

“I see it in our future,” he said. “For sure.”

Jason, who shares four daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce, then referenced lyrics from Swift’s song “Wi$h Li$t,” which appears on her album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Once we get some kids that all look the same on the block, we’ll get a freakin’ family reunion going,” Jason joked.

The comment referenced Swift’s lyrics about having children and starting a family.

“There you go,” Travis responded with a laugh. “I’ll add it to my wish list.”