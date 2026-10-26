Quay Walker Goes Off on Raiders Defense in Fiery Rant

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been one of the worst units in the NFL over the last month. The team has lost four straight games, and the defense has given up at least 30 points in all of them.

The defense looked promising to start the season and was leading the league in turnovers over the first three games. Since then, they haven’t been able to stop anybody.

The Raiders don’t have the most stacked defense in the NFL, but they did spend a lot of money in free agency to upgrade it. Among the bigger signings was linebacker Quay Walker.

He has played well, but he’s not doing enough to move the needle. He’s emerging as a leader for the defense, and he’s not happy after giving up 35 points to the Rams. He called out the defense over the poor performance.

“I think it comes down to something simple: Grown man playing blocks. … Not pointing fingers or whatever the case may be, just winning your one-on-one, whoever is blocking you, just getting off a block and making the tackle,” Walker said after the loss to the Rams.

Raiders Making ‘Small Errors’

The Raiders defense seemed unprepared against the Rams. Everybody knows that wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, but the team didn’t seem to have any plan to slow him down.

The Raiders also made several untimely penalties. Walker thinks the Raiders lacked energy against the Rams, and lamented all the errors the team is making on defense.

“We [are] killing ourselves with small errors,” Walker said.

It’s not a great look for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard if the players are saying that there isn’t enough energy. Leonard can’t do everything, but he’s been outschemed almost every week. He does have talent to work with, but they aren’t making plays. If he can’t fix what’s happening, he’s not going to be a defensive coordinator next year.

Raiders’ Lack of Talent Being Exposed

The Raiders were clearly overrated after starting off 3-0. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are two of the worst teams in the NFL, while the New Orleans Saints haven’t been nearly as good as expected.

The Raiders weren’t supposed to be a good team this season. They were the worst team in the NFL last year, but made a lot of big moves in the offseason. It’s now clear that they need at least one more offseason before they can really be considered a real team.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren points out that the Raiders just don’t have enough talent right now.

“Overall, the Raiders are right where they were expected to be,” Warren wrote. “Coach Klint Kubiak has helped make them not the worst team in the NFL. Their scheme and key pieces are good enough to beat some of the other lowly squads around the league, and they could have an opportunity to get right against the Jets next week.

“But their lack of talent can be exposed by the upper echelon, and their inexperience shows in close contests.”